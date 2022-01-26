 Ex-United coach Lesesne takes job with MLS Red Bulls club - Albuquerque Journal

Ex-United coach Lesesne takes job with MLS Red Bulls club

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

Former New Mexico United coach Troy Lesesne (Journal file)

Troy Lesesne officially rejoined the professional soccer coaching ranks Tuesday, making a move from New Mexico to New York.

Lesesne, who served as New Mexico United’s head coach and technical director for the USL Championship franchise’s first three seasons, has been hired as an assistant coach with Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls. The club announced the hiring on its website, newyorkredbulls.com.

Lesesne had a successful tenure with NMU, compliling a 34-29-26 record with two playoff appearances. United did not qualify for the playoffs last season, however, and Lesesne announced in October he would not return as coach. Zach Prince, who served as Lesesne’s top assistant, took over as New Mexico’s head coach.

Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber noted Lesesne’s varied coaching background in Tuesday’s release.

“Troy is a coach with smart ideas and big ambitions to go deep in our identity,” Struber said. “He has experience in different areas and will be able to help the team to develop in many directions.”

Lesesne, a South Caroina native, served as an assistant coach at the College of Charleston from 2005-14 and later spent four seasons assisting with the USL Championship Charleston Battery before moving to New Mexico.

“I’d like to thank Kevin, Denis, Gerhard, and the entire Red Bull Soccer International Group for this tremendous opportunity,” Lesesne in Tuesday’s release. “This club has established an incredible identity and winning culture over many years and it’s an honor to be part of this coaching staff. I’m committed to working tirelessly to help Gerhard, our staff, and our players in any way I can.”


