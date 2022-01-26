Ex-El Paso striker comes to New Mexico in United’s first-ever trade

New Mexico United’s first-ever player trade brings a proven goal-scorer to Albuquerque. It might also leave fans scrambling to find a world atlas.

United added striker Jerome Kiesewetter to its 2022 roster Tuesday in a trade that sent forward Brian Brown to FC Tulsa. Kiesewetter, 28, is a native of Berlin who has represented the United States in international play, competed in the German Bundesliga and played for several American professional franchises over the past few years.

It’s fair to say Kiesewetter is well traveled. He’s got USL Championship experience, having played for El Paso Locomotive in 2019 and splitting last season between FC Tulsa and Sacramento Republic. In between, Kiesewetter played for MLS club Inter Miami CF and its USL League 1 affiliate, Fort Lauderdale CF, in 2020.

Wherever Kieswetter’s gone, goals have followed. He racked up 42 of them in 250 appearances at various levels in the United States and elsewhere.

Kiesewetter spoke about his decision to join United during a Zoom media conference Tuesday afternoon. It was 11 p.m. in Berlin, when Kiesewetter joined the call.

“I’m very excited to join the club,” he said. “When I was in El Paso, we had a bit of a rivalry going and I was very impressed with the fan base New Mexico has. Hopefully, I can score a lot of goals, give them something to cheer about.”

Kiesewetter had a particularly strong 2019 season in El Paso, scoring 12 goals including two against United. Putting more balls in the net, he said, is always his primary focus.

“As a striker, it’s about goals and assists,” Kiesewetter said, “but I’m coming to New Mexico because I want to win. I’ll do what the team needs me to do. I’d rather win and not score than have two goals and lose 3-2.”

Tuesday’s trade resettled two players who were involved in midseason loans last season. Kiesewetter finished the season with Sacramento, while Jamaica-native Brown started 2021 with United and ended up playing for Oakland Roots.

Both players needed to approve this trade to make it happen. Kieswetter said he decided to approve the trade after talking with United coach Zach Prince. He smiled when asked about rejoining the El Paso-NMU rivalry.

“The rivalry’s a big deal, but I’m with New Mexico now,” he said. “Business is business. If I’m playing against my brother, I’ll try to score. If I’m playing against my kid, I’m going to attack and try to score.”

Kiesewetter said he plans to arrive in Albuquerque this week. United starts training next week and will travel to San Diego on Feb. 1 to begin preseason play.