 Late rally comes up short, Lobos still looking for first MWC win - Albuquerque Journal

Late rally comes up short, Lobos still looking for first MWC win

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

UNM Lobo guard Jaelen House fights for a rebound against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Tuesday night in the Pit. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)
A furious late-game comeback wasn’t enough for the UNM Lobos to dig themselves out of a big first-half hole.

Anthony Holland scored 22 points and Fresno State beat the Lobos 65-60 in front of an announced Pit crowd of 8,033 on Tuesday night.

The Lobos (7-13 overall) are still looking for their first Mountain West Conference win.

The Bulldogs (14-5, 4-2 Mountain West) led by as many as 17 early in the second half, but UNM used a 16-3 scoring run in the second half to make it a game again.

A Jaelen House bucket with 45 seconds remaining had the deficit down to three at 63-60.

Fresno State missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw and the Lobos had the ball. Junior guard K.J. Jenkins missed an open corner 3-pointer with 20 seconds left and Fresno State hit a pair of free throws after that to seal the win.

Check back later and in Wednesday’s Journal for more from this game.


