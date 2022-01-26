 UK police arrest another 2 men over Texas hostage siege - Albuquerque Journal

UK police arrest another 2 men over Texas hostage siege

By Associated Press

LONDON — British police said Wednesday they arrested another two men in the investigation into the hostage-taking incident at a Texas synagogue earlier this month.

The counter-terrorism force Policing North West said the two men were arrested in the northern English city of Manchester. They were being held for questioning and have not yet been charged.

The police force did not disclose details about the two men. British police do not release names and details of detainees until they are charged.

The arrests came more than a week after a British man, Malik Faisal Akram, took four people hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in the Texas suburb of Colleyville. The Jan. 15 siege ended after the last hostage ran out of the synagogue and an FBI SWAT team rushed in.

Akram, 44, who was originally from the town of Blackburn in northwest England, was killed by multiple gunshot wounds. All four hostages were unharmed.

The hostages said Akram cited antisemitic stereotypes, and authorities said Akram was demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist convicted of trying to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan and who is serving a lengthy sentence in a prison near Colleyville.

On Jan. 20, British police detained two men in the cities of Birmingham and Manchester for questioning as part of the same investigation. The men were released with no further action.

Two British teenagers were also detained earlier in Manchester and released without charge.

British authorities have reportedly said that Akram was investigated by MI5, the domestic security service, in the second half of 2020, but was deemed not to be a credible threat at the time.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Capsized boat found near Florida; 39 people missing
Nation
The U.S. Coast Guard searched on ... The U.S. Coast Guard searched on Tuesday for 39 people missing for several days after a boat believed to be used for human smuggling ...
2
Asian shares mixed in narrow trading ahead of Fed ...
Nation
Asian shares were mixed in muted ... Asian shares were mixed in muted trading Wednesday as many investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that will ...
3
RFK Jr. apologizes after condemnation for Anne Frank comment
Nation
Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ... Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. apologized Tuesday for suggesting things are worse for people today than they were for Anne Frank, the teenager ...
4
2nd NYPD officer dies, days after Harlem shooting
Nation
A New York City police officer ... A New York City police officer gravely wounded last week in a Harlem shooting that killed his partner has also died of his injuries, ...
5
Judge says BNSF unions can't strike over new attendance ...
Nation
BNSF railroad's two biggest unions that ... BNSF railroad's two biggest unions that represent 17,000 workers won't be able to go on strike over a new attendance policy they say would ...
6
Witness at officers' trial says he believed Floyd would ...
Nation
A bystander who feared George Floyd ... A bystander who feared George Floyd would die under the knee of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin wept on the stand Tuesday at ...
7
COVID-19 vaccine booster drive is faltering in the US
Nation
The COVID-19 booster drive in the ... The COVID-19 booster drive in the U.S. is losing steam, worrying health experts who have pleaded with Americans to get an extra shot to ...
8
Biscuit World workers say no to 1st W.Va. fast-food ...
Nation
Workers at a West Virginia franchise ... Workers at a West Virginia franchise of a regional fast-food restaurant on Tuesday rejected efforts to form a union that would have been the ...
9
Judge temporarily restores New York's mask mandate
Nation
An appeals judge restored New York's ... An appeals judge restored New York's mask mandate Tuesday, a day after a judge in a lower court ruled that Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration ...