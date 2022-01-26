 2 suspects arrested in vandalism of Tucson elementary school - Albuquerque Journal

2 suspects arrested in vandalism of Tucson elementary school

By Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the vandalism of a Tucson elementary school, according to police.

They said the two men are facing charges of burglary, arson and felony criminal damage.

Tucson Unified School District officials said more than 60 windows were broken early Tuesday at Annie Kellond Elementary.

They also said that a fire was started on the school’s roof, but was contained to the kitchen area.

KOLD-TV reports the Tucson Fire Department is assisting in the arson investigation.

Kellond Elementary was closed Tuesday for cleanup and repairs.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Space tourists in NM may face taxing situation
ABQnews Seeker
State wants to place levy on ... State wants to place levy on pricey tickets
2
Man accused of stabbing K-9 arrested after dad's body ...
Around the Region
A Houston man accused of stabbing ... A Houston man accused of stabbing a police dog and wanted for questioning in the death of his father, whose body was found hidden ...
3
US Rep. Cuellar: 'No wrongdoing on my part' after ...
Around the Region
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar posted a ... U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar posted a video Tuesday saying he took part in 'no wrongdoing' after FBI agents last week conducted a search at ...
4
Arizona woman back home after 7-month COVID hospitalization
Around the Region
A woman who spent seven months ... A woman who spent seven months in a Phoenix hospital being treated for COVID-19 is urging people to get vaccinated. Finally back in her ...
5
Suspicious death reported on road leading up to Mount ...
Around the Region
Authorities are investigating a suspicious death ... Authorities are investigating a suspicious death on the road that leads up to Mount Lemmon. Pima County Sheriff's officials said deputies responded Tuesday afternoon ...
6
Ukrainian leaders: Stay calm, Russian invasion not imminent
Around the Region
Ukraine's leaders sought Tuesday to reassure ... Ukraine's leaders sought Tuesday to reassure the nation that an invasion from neighboring Russia was not imminent, even as they acknowledged the threat is ...
7
Ski resorts aim for more efficient snowmaking amid drought
Around the Region
The sight can be jarring during ... The sight can be jarring during extreme drought: snowmaking guns lined up on a mountainside, blasting precious crystal flakes on a ski run while ...
8
GOP election rules advance, include releasing ballot images
Around the Region
Lawmakers considering election bills heard Monday ... Lawmakers considering election bills heard Monday from a leading Republican candidate for Arizona governor and a number of people who worked on the Senate ...
9
Authorities investigating death of a Pima County Jail inmate
Around the Region
Authorities are investigating the death of ... Authorities are investigating the death of a Pima County Jail inmate who was taken to a hospital after he became ill. County Sheriff's officials ...