2 suspects arrested in vandalism of Tucson elementary school

TUCSON, Ariz. — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the vandalism of a Tucson elementary school, according to police.

They said the two men are facing charges of burglary, arson and felony criminal damage.

Tucson Unified School District officials said more than 60 windows were broken early Tuesday at Annie Kellond Elementary.

They also said that a fire was started on the school’s roof, but was contained to the kitchen area.

KOLD-TV reports the Tucson Fire Department is assisting in the arson investigation.

Kellond Elementary was closed Tuesday for cleanup and repairs.