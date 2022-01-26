 Remains of a Florence man missing since September are found - Albuquerque Journal

Remains of a Florence man missing since September are found

By Associated Press

FLORENCE, Ariz. — The remains of a 91-year-old Florence man who was reported missing four months ago have been found, Pinal County Sheriff’s officials said Tuesday.

They said the remains of George T. Robinson Sr. were located last weekend.

Robinson was reported missing on Sept. 23 after failing to return home from a drive to a store in Coolidge.

Six days later, Robinson’s car was located almost 200 miles away on the Kofa Wildlife Refuge in La Paz County but there was no sign of him.

Sheriff’s officials said a multi-agency search Saturday resulted in Robinson’s remains being found about a mile away from where his car was located.


