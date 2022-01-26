 Stocks rise ahead of latest Federal Reserve policy update - Albuquerque Journal

Stocks rise ahead of latest Federal Reserve policy update

By The Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

Stocks gained ground in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors review a mostly solid round of earnings reports and await the Federal Reserve’s latest policy statement.

The decisive move higher was a welcome relief following several days of volatile swings as investors try to gauge whether the Fed will succeed in its new effort to fight inflation. The central bank widely expected to continue drawing back its stimulus measures ahead of raising interest rates in the coming months. The Fed’s latest statement will be released later Wednesday.

The S&P 500 rose 1.6% as of 10:19 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 372 points, or 1.1%, to 34,678 and the Nasdaq rose 2.2%.

The gains pushed every major index into the green for the week.

Technology stocks led the market higher. Microsoft rose 4.1% after reporting standout results for its latest quarter on solid demand for its cloud-computing services and work software. Chipmaker Texas Instruments rose 4.6% after giving investors a solid earnings report and financial forecast.

Retailers, communications companies, banks and industrial firms also rose. Strong earnings reports and financial forecasts underpinned some of the gains. Specialty glassware Corning rose 13.5% after reporting strong financial results.

Bond yields were steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury remained at 1.78% from late Tuesday.

Several companies issued fresh warnings about supply chain problems crimping operations. Computer networking company F5 fell 12.5% after giving investors a disappointing revenue forecast as it faces supply chain constraints.

Consumer products maker Kimberly-Clark fell 4.6% after giving investors a weak profit forecast and saying that it expects the supply chain disruption to persist into 2022.

Pressure from inflation on businesses and consumers is what is driving the Fed to raise interest rates this year. There is some concern on Wall Street that Fed Chair Jerome Powell could suggest that the central bank will raise interest rates this year more than the four times that most economists currently expect.

For nearly two years, investors had poured money into stocks, confident that the Federal Reserve would help keep share prices upright. With that support going away, markets have been hit with a bout of volatility. The S&P 500 is down 7.6% so far this year.

Investors are also gauging the threat from COVID-19 and the omicron wave’s impact on economic growth. The International Monetary Fund cited the omicron variant as the reason it downgraded its forecast for global economic growth this year.

Wall Street is also carefully watching the potential conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which could push energy prices higher and force nations to focus on a war just as they are trying to focus on keeping the virus pandemic in check, along with economic growth.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Permanent funds generate record-high $1.3B for NM
From the newspaper
Distributions go toward public schools, hospitals Distributions go toward public schools, hospitals
2
Bernalillo County seeks help at the jail
ABQnews Seeker
Commission approves emergency resolution to deal ... Commission approves emergency resolution to deal with staffing shortage
3
Gov. begins push on hydrogen bill
ABQnews Seeker
Proposal incentivizes industry hubs in NM; ... Proposal incentivizes industry hubs in NM; environmentalists still opposed
4
18-year-old charged after robbery, shootout at massage parlor leaves ...
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives have arrested a young man ... Detectives have arrested a young man who they say robbed a massage parlor with an accomplice and killed the owner in a gunfight Monday ...
5
ABQ named No. 1 for moviemakers for fourth year ...
Albuquerque News
Albuquerque is No. 1, again — ... Albuquerque is No. 1, again — for the fourth consecutive year. The city topped MovieMaker's 2022 'Best Places to Live and Work as a ...
6
NM's Great Resigners: Former tattoo artist bakes up a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Medlock started making pizzas out of ... Medlock started making pizzas out of his garage during the pandemic
7
NM reports 3,354 new COVID cases; 25 deaths take ...
ABQnews Seeker
Health officials say the new variant ... Health officials say the new variant not as lethal as previous ones
8
The price of a pothole
ABQnews Seeker
Bad roads are costing us thousands ... Bad roads are costing us thousands in vehicle upkeep
9
Space tourists in NM may face taxing situation
ABQnews Seeker
State wants to place levy on ... State wants to place levy on pricey tickets
10
Petroglyphs defaced outside SF
ABQnews Seeker
La Cieneguilla site dates back 8,000 ... La Cieneguilla site dates back 8,000 years; 10 works damaged