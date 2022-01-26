DAs object to Polis’ reducing trucker’s 110-year sentence

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis’ reduction of a 110-year prison sentence to 10 years for a trucker convicted of killing four people in a fiery interstate crash is harming prosecutors’ efforts to negotiate sentences in other cases, a bipartisan pair of district attorneys say.

Polis’ Dec. 30 commutation for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was “unprecedented, premature and unwarranted” because Aguilera-Mederos’ case was still pending, said Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty, a Democrat, and Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, a Republican.

The pair told Polis in a Jan. 20 letter that his decision “is having a substantial ripple effect” on other cases, The Denver Post reported. The Post obtained the letter through an open records request.

“Sentences should be influenced by the facts and circumstances, not by petitions, online surveys or tweets,” they said, referring to a national campaign to lower Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence prior to Polis’ decision.

Dougherty and Rubinstein said that the decision affected prosecutors’ efforts to reach an eight-year sentence in a recent Boulder County sexual assault case, saying the defendant’s attorney objected that eight years was excessive in light of Aguilera-Mederos’ 10-year term.