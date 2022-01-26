 DAs object to Polis' reducing trucker's 110-year sentence - Albuquerque Journal

DAs object to Polis’ reducing trucker’s 110-year sentence

By Associated Press

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis’ reduction of a 110-year prison sentence to 10 years for a trucker convicted of killing four people in a fiery interstate crash is harming prosecutors’ efforts to negotiate sentences in other cases, a bipartisan pair of district attorneys say.

Polis’ Dec. 30 commutation for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was “unprecedented, premature and unwarranted” because Aguilera-Mederos’ case was still pending, said Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty, a Democrat, and Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, a Republican.

The pair told Polis in a Jan. 20 letter that his decision “is having a substantial ripple effect” on other cases, The Denver Post reported. The Post obtained the letter through an open records request.

“Sentences should be influenced by the facts and circumstances, not by petitions, online surveys or tweets,” they said, referring to a national campaign to lower Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence prior to Polis’ decision.

Dougherty and Rubinstein said that the decision affected prosecutors’ efforts to reach an eight-year sentence in a recent Boulder County sexual assault case, saying the defendant’s attorney objected that eight years was excessive in light of Aguilera-Mederos’ 10-year term.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Remains of a Florence man missing since September are ...
Around the Region
The remains of a 91-year-old Florence ... The remains of a 91-year-old Florence man who was reported missing four months ago have been found, Pinal County Sheriff's officials said Tuesday. They ...
2
2 suspects arrested in vandalism of Tucson elementary school
Around the Region
Two suspects have been arrested in ... Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the vandalism of a Tucson elementary school, according to police. They said the two men are ...
3
Space tourists in NM may face taxing situation
ABQnews Seeker
State wants to place levy on ... State wants to place levy on pricey tickets
4
Man accused of stabbing K-9 arrested after dad's body ...
Around the Region
A Houston man accused of stabbing ... A Houston man accused of stabbing a police dog and wanted for questioning in the death of his father, whose body was found hidden ...
5
US Rep. Cuellar: 'No wrongdoing on my part' after ...
Around the Region
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar posted a ... U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar posted a video Tuesday saying he took part in 'no wrongdoing' after FBI agents last week conducted a search at ...
6
Arizona woman back home after 7-month COVID hospitalization
Around the Region
A woman who spent seven months ... A woman who spent seven months in a Phoenix hospital being treated for COVID-19 is urging people to get vaccinated. Finally back in her ...
7
Suspicious death reported on road leading up to Mount ...
Around the Region
Authorities are investigating a suspicious death ... Authorities are investigating a suspicious death on the road that leads up to Mount Lemmon. Pima County Sheriff's officials said deputies responded Tuesday afternoon ...
8
Ukrainian leaders: Stay calm, Russian invasion not imminent
Around the Region
Ukraine's leaders sought Tuesday to reassure ... Ukraine's leaders sought Tuesday to reassure the nation that an invasion from neighboring Russia was not imminent, even as they acknowledged the threat is ...
9
Ski resorts aim for more efficient snowmaking amid drought
Around the Region
The sight can be jarring during ... The sight can be jarring during extreme drought: snowmaking guns lined up on a mountainside, blasting precious crystal flakes on a ski run while ...