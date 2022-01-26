 Making waves: Texas-based Will Carter continues his rise in music - Albuquerque Journal

Making waves: Texas-based Will Carter continues his rise in music

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Texas-based country singer Will Carter will perform three shows at Dirty Bourbon Dance Hall & Saloon from Thursday, Jan 27 through Saturday, Jan. 29. It will be his first time performing in the state. (Courtesy of Nicola Gell)

Will Carter stays busy.

Over the course of his career, he’s learned it’s better that way.

Yet, when the pandemic set in and touring was canceled, the Texas-based country singer got to have time to himself.

What that yielded was a flurry of songs.

“The time off the road did allow some interesting things and it gave me a different perspective,” he says. “I wouldn’t want to go back in time and do it again. But it did allow me to have more time to write.”

The result is the album, “How Ya Know,” which was released in October.

Carter will also make his Albuquerque debut with a three-night stay at Dirty Bourbon Dance Hall & Saloon on Thursday, Jan. 27 through Saturday, Jan. 29.

He is known for blending his deep family roots with respect of hard work and traditional values learned on a ranch.

After three songs from his 2019 album “Good Bad Idea,” were hits, he followed that up with his EP, “What About Love.” The EP spawned the radio singles “You Feel Like Home” and “Fallin’ in Love.”

“You Feel Like Home” hit the top 10, marking his first time ranking that high. Then the music video for his single “Ocean” was filmed on his honeymoon in Belize.

“I’ve had a 20-year overnight success story,” he says with a laugh. “My music has always charted and I hovered in the top 30. When ‘You Feel Like Home’ became a success, I had people asking me where I had come from. I’ve been here making music for decades.”

After he released the album and EP in 2019, Carter began writing during the pandemic.

He churned out so many songs, he tried to convince his management to put out a double album.

“It was going to be my third release, so I slimmed it down,” he says. “They wanted it at 10 and I kept 14 and did an acoustic track for ‘How Ya Know.’ It’s been climbing up the charts since.”

Carter feels like he is finally breaking through.

That rise in his profile has led him to the shows in New Mexico.

“I’ve never played in New Mexico,” he says. “We’re making a mini vacation of it all. I think Albuquerque is the best place outside of Texas for the Red Dirt music scene. I’m looking forward to the shows.”

 

Will Carter

WHEN: 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29

WHERE: Dirty Bourbon Dance Hall & Saloon, 9800 Montgomery NE

INFORMATION: Visit thedirtybouron.com


