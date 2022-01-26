Legislator treated at hospital after crash

SANTA FE — State Rep. Roger Montoya, D-Velarde, was rescued from a snowy road Wednesday morning after a car crash trapped him in his vehicle.

In written statement, Isaac Casados, his chief of staff, said Montoya was treated at a hospital but is safe.

“He is thankful to the motorists who stopped to provide aid and our brave first responders who responded to the accident scene,” Casados said.

House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, said Montoya was on his way to the Capitol when his vehicle rolled over twice, trapping him inside before he was rescued. No other vehicles were involved, he said.

“His life, thankfully, is not in danger,” Egolf said.

Icy, snow-covered roads also put Santa Fe Public Schools on two-hour delay Wednesday.