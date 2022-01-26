 State Police: Pot, fentanyl, cocaine and more found in truck inspection - Albuquerque Journal

State Police: Pot, fentanyl, cocaine and more found in truck inspection

By Journal Staff Report

New Mexico State Police found close to 500 pounds of marijuana, along with fentanyl, cocaine, cannabis edibles and psychedelic mushrooms, while searching a commercial motor vehicle at the Gallup Port of Entry on Friday, Jan. 21. (Source: NM State Police)
Brandon Johnson (NM State Police)

New Mexico State Police officers found nearly 500 pounds of marijuana, along with various quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, cannabis edibles and psychedelic mushrooms, during a recent semitractor-trailer inspection in Gallup.

The truck driver, Brandon Ammon Johnson, 39, of LaPlace, Louisiana, and passenger, Terrance Colin Hicks Jr., 46, of Houston, Texas, were arrested and booked into the McKinley County jail on multiple drug trafficking and distribution charges, State Police said in a news release.

Terrance Hicks (Source: NM State Police)

The truck inspection took place around 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at the Gallup Port of Entry.

“As the officer conducted a safety inspection on the (commercial motor vehicle), the officer observed 17 black duffel bags, three cardboard boxes, two plastic totes and a trash bag within the CMV’s cab and trailer,” State Police said. “The officer detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the trailer.”

Officers subsequently found 489.5 pounds of marijuana, 2.5 pounds of fentanyl, 23.5 pounds of cocaine, 28.5 pounds of cannabis edibles and a pound of psychedelic mushrooms inside the duffle bags, plastic totes, cardboard boxes and trash bag. Two handguns were also seized from the truck cab.


