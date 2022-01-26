 Lawmakers clash over student ID for voting - Albuquerque Journal

Lawmakers clash over student ID for voting

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

In this 2021 file photo, voters fill out ballots in the Bernalillo County Clerk’s Annex. New Mexico legislators are considering changes to election laws. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — New Mexico would establish new rules for poll challengers and same-day voter registration under a bipartisan election proposal moving forward at the Capitol.

In a hearing Wednesday, the bill triggered a clash over whether a student identification card should be acceptable as ID when someone registers to vote on Election Day — a debate lawmakers are expected to pick up later.

State law now requires a photo ID for same-day voter registration.

The proposal, Senate Bill 6, would clarify that a driver’s license or other government-issued ID would be required, not simply a student ID.

But Democrats who objected to the provision said they will try to amend the bill at a future hearing or revise the ID requirement in separate legislation.

The 250-page proposal would update a host of procedures outlined in New Mexico election laws. In some cases, it would make permanent temporary election provisions started during the pandemic, including an 11 p.m. halt to absentee-vote counting on election night, with work resuming the next morning.

The legislation is backed by county clerks and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. It’s jointly sponsored by Sens. Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque, and Crystal Diamond, R-Elephant Butte.

Under the proposal, training would be required for poll watchers and challengers. It would also prohibit someone from serving as a watcher or challenger if they had previously been removed from the role by election officials for violating election rules.

Debate over voter identification ignited the most debate Wednesday.

Sen. Mark Moores, R-Albuquerque, won approval for an amendment — accepted by Ivey-Soto — that would clarify that someone must show a government-issued ID, not one from school or college, to register and vote on Election Day.

Some Democrats objected, contending younger voters may not have a driver’s license and that allowing student IDs would protect their right to vote.

Moores, in turn, accused Democrats of refusing to compromise with Republicans on a bill otherwise positioned to pick up bipartisan support and strengthen confidence in elections.

“If you guys don’t want to work with us, don’t even bring us to the table next time,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, said the voter ID provision is a reasonable policy question and that Moores himself had proposed language adjusting the rule.

“There’s legitimate discussion about how to do this,” Wirth said.

The language supported by Moores, in any case, is now part of the bill, though amendments could surface as the proposal moves forward.

The measure cleared the Senate Rules Committee without opposition and heads next to the Senate Finance Committee, potentially its last stop before reaching the full chamber.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Lawmakers clash over student ID for voting
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico would establish new rules ... New Mexico would establish new rules for poll challengers and same-day voter registration under a bipartisan election proposal moving forward at the Capitol. In ...
2
Pretrial detention bills struggling for traction at the Roundhouse
ABQnews Seeker
High-profile proposals to change New Mexico's ... High-profile proposals to change New Mexico's pretrial detention system are struggling for traction at the Roundhouse amid pushback against their legality and potential impacts. ...
3
Legislator treated at hospital after crash
ABQnews Seeker
State Rep. Roger Montoya, D-Velarde, was ... State Rep. Roger Montoya, D-Velarde, was rescued from a snowy road Wednesday morning after a car crash trapped him in his vehicle. In written ...
4
New Mexico officials expect to omicron surge will peak ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico health officials said Wednesday ... New Mexico health officials said Wednesday that modeling suggests the surge in COVID-19 infections is expected to peak within the coming week. State Health ...
5
Biden nominates new US Attorney for NM
ABQnews Seeker
Uballez is currently a federal prosecutor ... Uballez is currently a federal prosecutor in the state
6
Emptying the Notebook: Even hurt, Fresno State's star was ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, stats, ... Here are some extra notes, stats, observations and other odds & ends I emptied out of the old notebook after Tuesday's Lobo hoops game ...
7
Bernalillo County seeks help at the jail
ABQnews Seeker
Commission approves emergency resolution to deal ... Commission approves emergency resolution to deal with staffing shortage
8
Petroglyphs defaced outside Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
La Cieneguilla site dates back 8,000 ... La Cieneguilla site dates back 8,000 years; 10 works damaged
9
NM reports 3,354 new COVID cases; 25 deaths take ...
ABQnews Seeker
Health officials say the new variant ... Health officials say the new variant not as lethal as previous ones