Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ to film in NM; casting call in Santa Fe and Los Alamos

J. Robert Oppenheimer made an impact on the world during his time in New Mexico.

He is credited as being the “father of the atomic bomb” with his role in the Manhattan Project.

His story is slated to arrive on the big screen in 2023.

“Oppenheimer” is slated to film in New Mexico this year. The film is being directed by Christopher Nolan.

The cast has some heavy hitters as well. It will feature Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett and Benny Safdie.

Cillian Murphy is slated to play Oppenheimer.

The project is in pre-production in New Mexico, though the project hasn’t registered with the New Mexico Film Office.

There will be a casting call on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Garson Theater, 1600 St. Michaels Drive in Santa Fe. There will also be one on Sunday, Jan. 30, at the Los Alamos High School Auxilary Gym, 1300 Diamond Drive in Los Alamos.

The casting call will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the respective days.

“This is an exciting opportunity for locals to be a part of a film that showcases our area, and we encourage all community members to register and participate,” said Kelly Stewart, marketing manager for Los Alamos County. “Those who have already submitted Google forms for different characters should be sure to register and consider attending one of the casting calls.”

According to a release, the production will be filming in Los Alamos this spring, and will require actors to portray styles from the 1920s–1940s. Casting calls are open for the following roles:

• Northern New Mexico Locals – males and females, aged 18 and over

• Veterans or Military Roles – males, aged 18 and over

• Scientists – males, aged 18 and over

According to Alessi Hartigan Casting, additional extras are needed for teacher/professor types, college students/scholars, drivers, executives, and military wives. All participants must be over the age of 18, and costume sizes are 36–44 for males and 0–12 for females.

All roles are paid, and interested parties are encouraged to register online. Once registered, individuals will be kept on file for consideration on future films shot in New Mexico. Cast members must be available to work two to three full days in March 2022 and must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

All interested in becoming a cast member—including those who have submitted Google forms according to previous fliers—must register first by going to the office website: ahcbookings.com/nmopencastingcall/.

If attending one of the casting calls, be sure to follow dress specifications and bring a photo and proof of vaccination.