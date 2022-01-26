 Man sought in fatal shooting of Houston-area deputy arrested - Albuquerque Journal

Man sought in fatal shooting of Houston-area deputy arrested

By Juan A. Lozano / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

HOUSTON — A 51-year-old man who had been on the run after being accused of fatally shooting a Houston-area deputy during a traffic stop this past weekend has been arrested in Mexico, authorities announced Wednesday.

Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by Mexican law enforcement early Wednesday morning, Houston police said on Twitter.

Rosales was found in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, located across the U.S.-Mexico border from Del Rio, Texas, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. A reward of $60,000 had been offered for information leading to his arrest.

Rosales was turned over to U.S. authorities around noon on Wednesday and held in a county jail until he was turned over to Houston police, said Joe Martinez, the sheriff in Val Verde County, where Del Rio is located. Martinez said Rosales was being flown back to Houston.

Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, was shot and killed around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday after pulling over a Toyota Avalon.

Authorities allege Rosales got out of his vehicle, fired multiple shots at Galloway with some type of assault rifle and then got back in his car and drove away. Galloway was still in his patrol car when Rosales allegedly fired his weapon at the vehicle’s windshield, according to court records. Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said Galloway had no time to respond or defend himself.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said at a news conference earlier this week that authorities had video evidence of Rosales shooting Galloway.

Prosecutors have filed a charge of capital murder against Rosales.

Authorities said that Rosales’ common law wife, Reina Marquez, 40, and her brother, Henri Marquez, 42, have each been charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the case.

Both are accused of tampering with Rosales’ car in an attempt to cover up his involvement in Galloway’s shooting death, according to Finner and court records.

Eddie Cortes, Reina Marquez’s court-appointed attorney, declined to comment to The Associated Press, saying he was still trying to gather information on the case against his client.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Henri Marquez.

Galloway had been with the constable’s office for about 12 and a half years, Heap said. The deputy mentored and trained numerous younger officers, who Heap said were “broken up” over the death.

Galloway is survived by a daughter and a sister, Heap said.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70


