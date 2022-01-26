 Report: Ex-prisons boss drank tequila before standoff - Albuquerque Journal

Report: Ex-prisons boss drank tequila before standoff

By Jacques Billeaud / Associated Press

PHOENIX — Former Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan had already consumed a half bottle of tequila by the time officers responded to a call nearly three weeks ago at his Tempe home that he had shot himself, according to police reports released Wednesday that offer a new theory on how the former prisons boss was injured.

Police say Ryan, who is accused of pointing a gun at two officers Jan. 6 during a three-hour standoff, slurred his words and was antagonistic to a police negotiator. Police say Ryan didn’t know why officers were at his home or what happened to his injured hand. Ryan also told police that he didn’t remember pointing a gun at officers and acknowledged drinking tequila that evening, though he said he had just two shots.

While police initially said Ryan had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to one of his hands, police now say the injury was caused by a less-than-lethal projectile shot by police after Ryan pointed a handgun at officers. They say the projectile was revealed during surgery.

Police also now say the injury that led Ryan’s wife to call police was a 1-inch (2.5-centimeter) cut to his forehead that was likely caused by bullet fragmentation that occurred when an unintentional firearm discharge struck a sink in the bathroom. Police also said Ryan told staff at a hospital that the cut was the result of a fall earlier that week, though the injury looked fresh.

Efforts to seek comment on the police reports on behalf of Ryan, who doesn’t have a published phone number, were unsuccessful. Police previously said Ryan was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time.

Ryan’s wife told police that her husband had consumed a half bottle of tequila that day. She told officers that she heard a loud noise and saw that her husband had blood on one of his hands and was bleeding from the head.

She said Ryan didn’t respond when she asked whether he shot himself, according to the reports.

Authorities say officers tried to communicate with Ryan, who remained inside his home. While taking cover behind an open door, Ryan pointed a gun at officers outside, police said. An officer fired a less-than-lethal bean bag round at Ryan’s left hand, which was the only part of his body that was visible to a nearby officer, according to a police report.

Ryan closed the door, continued to refuse to leave his home and later opened the door again, leading to another less-than-lethal round being fired at his left hand. Ryan eventually surrendered, was handcuffed and taken to a hospital.

Ryan hasn’t been booked, even though he was taken into custody.

About 15 guns at Ryan’s home were seized by police.

Police are recommending that prosecutors file felony charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer and unlawful discharge of a firearm against Ryan.

Ryan retired as corrections director in September 2019.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Sheriff's office: Hiker killed in fall while taking photo
Around the Region
A hiker camping on a peak ... A hiker camping on a peak in the Superstition Mountains east of metro Phoenix was found dead after apparently slipping while taking a photo ...
2
Prosecutors slam Colorado trucker's reduced prison sentence
Around the Region
The reduction of a 110-year prison ... The reduction of a 110-year prison sentence to 10 years by Colorado's governor for a trucker convicted of killing four people in a fiery ...
3
Sheriff's office: Dead body had 'obvious signs of trauma'
Around the Region
Authorities say the person found dead ... Authorities say the person found dead near a campground along the road that leads up Mount Lemmon outside Tucson was a male who had ...
4
Remains of a Florence man missing since September are ...
Around the Region
The remains of a 91-year-old Florence ... The remains of a 91-year-old Florence man who was reported missing four months ago have been found, Pinal County Sheriff's officials said Tuesday. They ...
5
2 suspects arrested in vandalism of Tucson elementary school
Around the Region
Two suspects have been arrested in ... Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the vandalism of a Tucson elementary school, according to police. They said the two men are ...
6
Space tourists in NM may face taxing situation
ABQnews Seeker
State wants to place levy on ... State wants to place levy on pricey tickets
7
Man accused of stabbing K-9 arrested after dad's body ...
Around the Region
A Houston man accused of stabbing ... A Houston man accused of stabbing a police dog and wanted for questioning in the death of his father, whose body was found hidden ...
8
US Rep. Cuellar: 'No wrongdoing on my part' after ...
Around the Region
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar posted a ... U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar posted a video Tuesday saying he took part in 'no wrongdoing' after FBI agents last week conducted a search at ...
9
Arizona woman back home after 7-month COVID hospitalization
Around the Region
A woman who spent seven months ... A woman who spent seven months in a Phoenix hospital being treated for COVID-19 is urging people to get vaccinated. Finally back in her ...