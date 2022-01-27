AMC series based on Tony Hillerman novels due sometime this year

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: I read that a show called “Dark Winds” with Robert Redford producing is coming to AMC. Do you know when?

A: Not yet. Production has been completed on a first season and it’s due on AMC and AMC+ sometime this year. Redford is part of a team that also includes George R.R. Martin (“Game of Thrones”) and showrunner Vince Calandra (“Castle Rock”). Based on novels by Tony Hillerman about Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee, this is a six-episode “psychological thriller that follows two Navajo police officers in the 1970s Southwest, as their search for clues in a grisly double murder case forces them to challenge their own spiritual beliefs and come to terms with the trauma of their pasts.” Zach McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon star. It’s the latest of several Hillerman adaptations that Redford has had a hand in over the years.

Q: I am wondering if a certain number of seasons of the new “All Creatures Great and Small” has been committed to, or if it just depends on viewer interest. I never saw the original, but I understand it ran for several seasons.

A: Viewer interest does help determine whether a show keeps going, but the interest in “All Creatures” has been high. Besides the second season, which is currently airing on “Masterpiece,” a third and a fourth season will be coming. Production of new episodes will reportedly begin this spring. Keep in mind that the seasons are not as long as for some U.S. shows; the second run consists of six episodes and a bonus Christmas telecast. The previous series based on James Herriot’s books consisted of seven seasons, spread from 1978 to 1990.

Q: Is there going to be any kind of sequel to “Godfather of Harlem”?

A: The series starring Forest Whitaker has been picked up for a third, 10-episode season on Epix, with production scheduled to begin sometime this summer. According to Epix: “Season Three will find Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) continuing to battle for control of Harlem, with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem. Taking on the Cuban mob will put Bumpy, his loved ones, and his community in the crosshairs of not only the rival Italians, but ruthless Latin assassins and, ultimately, the CIA.”

Q: What ever happened to Kodi, the blind and autistic young man who won “America’s Got Talent” a few years ago?

A: Kodi Lee, who won “AGT” in its 14th season in 2019, “continues to pursue his musical career and his dream to be a ‘rock star’ performing for thousands of fans,” according to his website, kodileerocks.com. You can catch up on his activities there. You can also find him on Twitter (@kodileerocks), Instagram (kodileerocks) and Tik Tok (@officialkodileerocks).

Do you have a question or comment about entertainment past, present and future? Write to Rich Heldenfels, P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com. Letters may be edited. Individual replies are not guaranteed.