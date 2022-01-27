 Interactive, educational 'Jurassic Quest' comes to Expo New Mexico - Albuquerque Journal

Interactive, educational ‘Jurassic Quest’ comes to Expo New Mexico

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

A T-Rex is shown as part of “Jurassic Quest.” (Courtesy of Jurassic Quest)

Nicholas G. Schaefer has always been obsessed with dinosaurs.

It’s fitting that he is a customer experience specialist for education with “Jurassic Quest.”

The traveling show will make Albuquerque its home for three days beginning on Friday, Jan. 28, at Expo New Mexico, 300 San Pedro NE.

Schaefer is known to audiences as Prehistoric Nick because he is a fossil expert and dinosaur trainer.

“I make educational content and talk about the dinosaurs,” he says.

“Jurassic Quest” is one of the first indoor family edutainment shows to relaunch since March 2020 due to the pandemic and will open indoors with its most beloved and unique experiences for the whole family including more than 100 life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions (socks required) and photo opportunities.

“Jurassic Quest” will feature dozens of animatronic dinosaurs for visitors to learn about. (Courtesy of Jurassic Quest)

Visitors will get to walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods to see the dinos that ruled on land, and “deep dive” into the “Ancient Oceans” exhibit to come face to face with the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon. They will also get to meet the babies, hatched only at “Jurassic Quest” – Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops — and, you may even catch one of the star dino trainers: Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick or Park Ranger Marty.

Visitors will also get to interact with trainers, baby dinos and watch a “live” Raptor show.

Schaefer says dinosaurs capture many imaginations.

“They are amazing and are exotic,” he says. “They walked the same planet that we walk on today.”

Schaefer has worked with “Jurassic Quest” since 2016 and he used to tour with the company until 2020.

He now creates content for the traveling show and is in charge of the Dinosaur Text Line with Park Ranger Marty. Visitors can text 844-DINO-411 for any dinosaur questions to be answered.

Park Ranger Marty, Dino Dustin, Safari Sarah, Captain Caleb and Prehistoric Nick are part of the educators of “Jurassic Quest.” (Courtesy of Jurassic Quest)

“The text line is a fun way to interact and educated,” he says. “It’s one of the many cool things that the show offers.”

Schaefer is originally from Connecticut, where the Dinosaur State Park and Arboretum is located.

The state park protects one of the largest dinosaur track sites in North America. The park was created in recognition of fossil trackways embedded in sandstone from the beginning of the Jurassic period, about 200 million years ago. It was uncovered in 1966.

“I remember seeing it when I was little and that was the thing that stuck with me,” he says. “New Mexico has its own rich history when it comes to dinosaurs. It will be great to have the show there and educate visitors some more all while seeing these amazing creatures.”

Jurassic Quest
WHEN: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30

WHERE: Expo New Mexico, 300 San Pedro NE

HOW MUCH: $36 kids unlimited rides, $22 kids standard and adult; $19 seniors at jurassicquest.com. Masks are required indoors and tickets are sold by timed entry.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
ABQ named No. 1 for moviemakers for fourth year ...
Albuquerque News
Albuquerque is No. 1, again — ... Albuquerque is No. 1, again — for the fourth consecutive year. The city topped MovieMaker's 2022 'Best Places to Live and Work as a ...
2
Urban Hotdog Company to be featured on Cooking Channel ...
Entertainment
Matthew Bernabe is no stranger to ... Matthew Bernabe is no stranger to making waves. When he opened Urban Hotdog Company nearly a decade ago, he gained local recognition for his ...
3
Exhibit looks at the landscapes of New Mexico, Colorado ...
Arts
Place can connect us to something ... Place can connect us to something beyond ourselves.For Placitas artist Joan Fenicle, t ...
4
Las Cruces film productions roar into 2022 with over ...
Blogs
In February, Jonathon Sepp will hit ... In February, Jonathon Sepp will hit the five-year mark at Film Las Cruces.In that time ...
5
Governor proposes media academy
ABQnews Seeker
Centralized facility would instruct in specialized ... Centralized facility would instruct in specialized areas of film production
6
Oni not shy about delivering flavor and heat
Dining Reviews
One of fictional candy maker Willy ... One of fictional candy maker Willy Wonka's signature products was a magic gum that, when chewed, seq ...
7
NMSU cantina-style restaurant wins national college dining award
Blogs
New Mexico State University has reopened ... New Mexico State University has reopened a space where students, staff and town residents can all ga ...
8
Guitarist Mike Zito to play shows in ABQ, Santa ...
Entertainment
It's the first night of tour ... It's the first night of tour and guitarist Mike Zito is bursting with anticipation.Aft ...
9
ABQ artist has helped grow the community and bring ...
Arts
Stephanie Galloway's art often has a ... Stephanie Galloway's art often has a touch of whimsy.And it's become her signature.
10
Exhibit looks at the Rio Grande through photography and ...
Arts
Clarke Condé's photography speaks volumes without ... Clarke Condé's photography speaks volumes without him uttering one word.Yet, th ...