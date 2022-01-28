 Downshift Brewing Company Outpost 1706 brings beer, cocktails to Old Town - Albuquerque Journal

Downshift Brewing Company Outpost 1706 brings beer, cocktails to Old Town

By Elaine D. Briseño / Journal Staff Writer

Downshift Brewing Company Outpost 1706 owners Pete Kassetas, left, and Cody Huffmon, preparing for their soft opening back in October. The Old Town taproom is permanently open. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

Visitors to Old Town now have another family-friendly place to rest their feet and drink a beer.

Downshift Brewing Company Outpost 1706 had its soft opening during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta and the spirits began flowing on a permanent basis in early December. The taproom is located upstairs in the Plaza Don Luis at 301 Romero Street NW.

The name pays homage to the year Old Town was founded and the fact that the new business is a change of career and pace for the owners and head brewer.

The owners are former New Mexico State Police Chief Pete Kassetas and his nephew Cody Huffmon. Kassetas said neither of them had any experience nor desire to become expert brewers. Instead, they hired Eddie Gutierrez, someone with plenty of experience who is well known in the brewing world. Gutierrez has been a brewer at Saint Arnold Brewing Company in Houston for eight years, the last four as head brewer. He graduated from New Mexico State University with a master’s degree in mechanical engineering.

Kassetas said they hope to roll out some of their beers by March. Until then, patrons can still get a taste of local craft beer with guest taps from Marble, Steel Bender, La Cumbre and Ex Novo breweries.

They are also serving cocktails, including bloody marys and a New Mexico-style margarita made with jalapeños or green chile, using liquor from local distilleries.

Kassetas said they obviously want to cater to tourists because of the location but they also want Outpost 1706 to become a place for locals.

A woman sits in a pew and gazes out the east facing window at the Downshift Brewing Company Outpost 1706 in Old Town. (Elaine D. Briseño/Journal)

“This is such a great area,” he said. “You have tourists. You have people who live in Old Town. People who work here. We want to make this a destination spot.”

Kassetas said when designing the spot, they wanted something that was authentic to New Mexico but not too touristy. Artist Izzie Arév painted a black and white mural on one wall that features images of tumbleweeds, a rattlesnake, a roadrunner, a pueblo, a chile ristra and other images one would associate with New Mexico.

Kassetas said the bar top is made from an alligator juniper tree from the Gila National Forest. Old pews from a church in Cuba provide intimate seating areas where visitors can look out onto the plaza through large windows.

Chairs and tables sit on the patio the wraps around the taproom, offering a view of the Historic Old Town Plaza and the San Felipe de Neri Catholic church. In fact, the church is so close, Kassetas said they had to ask the church for an exemption to open their doors.

There is no kitchen but patrons can bring in food or have it delivered.

The brewery is open Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m., and noon to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. They are closed on Mondays.


