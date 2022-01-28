Albuquerque-based Ashes of Jupiter will open for Hinder at Launchpad

It’s been nearly five years since the members of Ashes of Jupiter decided to give it a go as a band.

Many performances later, the band finding some solid ground.

Like many other musicians, Ashes of Jupiter hasn’t performed much in the past two years.

The band is gearing up to open for Hinder on Monday, Jan. 31, at Launchpad.

“It’s super exciting that we get the opportunity to play,” says Tim Scarberry. “Especially in these tumultuous times. People aren’t wanting to go out because there are fears from the pandemic. It hasn’t been the most fun, but I’m super excited about getting on stage again.”

Through the five years, the band has had its share of ups and downs.

They found a new lead singer Jer Killinger just over a year ago.

Today, they are looking to see how the band will continue because member Robson Guy moved to Denver with his family.

“Rob and his partner found a great opportunity,” Scarberry says. “We’re still going to figure out how to perform. Rob has been so gracious to come back for the show.”

The band is also taking advantage of the opportunity by heading to the recording studio.

“The guys are figuring out their next move,” Guy says. “It’s been an awesome journey with them. We’ve grown into a very power-filled group over time. We’ve all been friends for so long that I can’t wait to see what the guys will do next.”

This will be one of Ashes of Jupiter’s first shows in a few years.

The band spent most of the pandemic away from music. Though there were times when they got together to jam.

“We took the first six months off,” Guys says.

“We didn’t see each other at all,” Scarberry says. “Then every month and a half, we would see each other. The time in between, we would take time to write and how to put things together.”

Guy says during that time, the band didn’t have Killinger in the band yet.

“We didn’t know what we were going to do,” Guy says. “Tim started working on the music.”

Everything has led Ashes of Jupiter to this show and all the members are excited to get back on stage.

“It doesn’t matter if there are 10 people or 100,” Scarberry says. “This will be a big show for us and I love playing with these guys.”