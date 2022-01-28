 PBS documentary 'The Road to Santa Fe' looks at the famed trail west - Albuquerque Journal

PBS documentary ‘The Road to Santa Fe’ looks at the famed trail west

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The Santa Fe Trail was key in westward expansion in the United States. (Courtesy of Dave Kendall)

Dave Kendall’s interest in history has always been at the forefront of his life.

He enjoys learning.

It’s no wonder Kendall jumped at the chance to dive in deep to tell the story of the Santa Fe Trail in the documentary, “The Road to Santa Fe.” It will air at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.4.

The Santa Fe Trail played a pivotal role in the westward expansion of the United States.

Extending across the mid-continent from Missouri to New Mexico, it became a prominent commercial trail involving both American and Mexican merchants.

Filmmaker Dave Kendall

Over six decades, beginning in the 1820s, the trail supported a vast network of commerce, enabled the U.S. to annex much of northern Mexico and led to the relocation of the Plains Indians.

By 1880, the construction of the railroads brought an end to the flow of freight wagons on the Santa Fe Trail, now designated a national historic trail.

“The Santa Fe Trail is interesting to me,” Kendall says. “My ancestors had some experience on the trail. I had never thought about it. When I was making the film, I was getting shots along the trail and it was fun.”

Then the pandemic hit and Kendall had to pause a little with the production.

“Luckily, I was doing the film and not around too many people,” he says. “Everything I was filming was done outdoors. It made it easier.”

Kendall began his research for the documentary in 2019.

He raised the money for the film himself by submitting grant proposals.

“I took a Ken Burns’ approach to the film and used excerpts from memoirs,” he says.

Pawnee Rock in Kansas is located on the Santa Fe Trail. (Courtesy of Dave Kendall)

As his research moved forward, Kendall says there was a lot of information that eluded him.

“I had grown up miles from the Santa Fe Trail,” he says. “I worked on a series about Kansas for 20 years. One thing that evaded me was the Arkansas River. It used to be the international boundary line with Mexico. It floored me that I hadn’t learned that in history classes.”

Kendall hopes that an audience will walk away learning something because the Santa Fe Trail made a huge impact in westward expansion.

“People will take away different things, but I wanted to show how we got where we are today,” he says. “The interaction of cultures has a lot of layers. I wanted to create a documentary that gives a better sense of history.”

On TV
“The Road to Santa Fe” airs at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.4.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Interactive, educational 'Jurassic Quest' comes to Expo New Mexico
Entertainment
'Jurassic Quest' features more than 100 ... 'Jurassic Quest' features more than 100 life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a 'Triceratots' soft play area for ...
2
'Oppenheimer' to film in New Mexico this year
ABQnews Seeker
Casting calls start this weekend in ... Casting calls start this weekend in Santa Fe and Los Alamos
3
Catch a Fraggle on Apple TV+'s reboot of Jim ...
Entertainment
Join Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober ... Join Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober and new Fraggle friends on hilarious, epic adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care ...
4
Albuquerque-based filmmaker is back at the Sundance Film Festival
Blogs
'Long Line of Ladies' follows a ... 'Long Line of Ladies' follows a girl and her community as they prepare for her Ihuk flower dance, a girl's coming-of-age ceremony celebrating her ...
5
AMC series based on Tony Hillerman novels due sometime ...
Entertainment
A third and a fourth season ... A third and a fourth season will be coming for 'All Creatures Great and Small.'
6
ABQ named No. 1 for moviemakers for fourth year ...
Albuquerque News
Albuquerque is No. 1, again — ... Albuquerque is No. 1, again — for the fourth consecutive year. The city topped MovieMaker's 2022 'Best Places to Live and Work as a ...
7
'Euphoria' is a crackling live wire of a series
Entertainment
Sam Levinson's brilliant adaptation of the ... Sam Levinson's brilliant adaptation of the Israeli TV series of the same name, season two of 'Euphoria' is the polar opposite of a comfort-viewing ...
8
Urban Hotdog Company to be featured on Cooking Channel ...
Entertainment
Matthew Bernabe is no stranger to ... Matthew Bernabe is no stranger to making waves. When he opened Urban Hotdog Company nearly a decade ago, he gained local recognition for his ...
9
Exhibit looks at the landscapes of New Mexico, Colorado ...
Arts
Place can connect us to something ... Place can connect us to something beyond ourselves.For Placitas artist Joan Fenicle, t ...
10
Las Cruces film productions roar into 2022 with over ...
Blogs
In February, Jonathon Sepp will hit ... In February, Jonathon Sepp will hit the five-year mark at Film Las Cruces.In that time ...