 Cases, hospitalizations and deaths all up in NM - Albuquerque Journal

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths all up in NM

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Presbyterian Hospital staffers enter a triage tent set up outside the hospital. New Mexico reported 40 additional deaths on Jan. 26. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

Cases, deaths and hospitalizations were all up on Wednesday from the day before as the New Mexico continues to report high volumes of COVID-19 cases amid a surge of the highly infectious omicron variant.

The state reported 4,119 new COVID cases and 40 deaths on Wednesday. COVID hospitalizations were at 709, up from 639 hospitalizations on Monday. That marks an 11% increase in two days. The state’s positivity rate for COVID tests in the last week is at 29.9%.

The deaths reported Wednesday included 25 recent deaths and 15 deaths that were more than 30 days old. Two men from McKinley County in their 30s who didn’t have pre-existing conditions were among the dead. The statewide toll is at 6,357 since the start of the pandemic.

Bernalillo County residents accounted for 1,164 of new cases and 10 of the deaths.

State Department of Health officials have said in the last year about 89% of those who died of COVID were unvaccinated.

But breakthrough cases do happen, including to a U.S. representative from the Albuquerque area.

Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, prompting her to reschedule a tour of her district on Thursday to highlight various projects funded with the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Julia Friedmann, a spokeswoman for Stansbury, said the Democratic representative will quarantine at home for five days and follow CDC guidelines. Stansbury was fully vaccinated and had gotten a booster shot, she wrote on Twitter.

“I am little worse for wear this morning, but on the mend,” Stansbury said in a Twitter thread Wednesday, in which she encouraged people to get the vaccine and booster shots and to wear proper masks and socially distance.

“Last week I had to travel to DC for votes, and though I was extremely careful, omicron is highly transmissible and exposure can happen in countless ways,” she wrote.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Cases, hospitalizations and deaths all up in NM
ABQnews Seeker
Cases, deaths and hospitalizations were all ... Cases, deaths and hospitalizations were all up on Wednesday from the day before as the New Mexico continues to report high volumes of COVID-19 ...
2
Supreme Court: Former Torrance County sheriff can resume work ...
ABQnews Seeker
Former Torrance County sheriff Heath White ... Former Torrance County sheriff Heath White can again wear a judge's robe, the New Mexico Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. The state's highest court lifted ...
3
Bill would prohibit intimidation of election workers
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has authorized ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has authorized legislators to take up a proposal designed to protect election workers by making it a crime to threaten ...
4
J. Crew bids adieu to Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
J. Crew first opened its doors ... J. Crew first opened its doors for New Mexicans in 2012, according to earlier reporting, and specialized in men's and women's fashion.
5
Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' to film in NM; casting call ...
ABQnews Seeker
J. Robert Oppenheimer made an impact ... J. Robert Oppenheimer made an impact on the world during his time in New Mexico. He is credited as being the 'father of the ...
6
Lawmakers clash over student ID for voting
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico would establish new rules ... New Mexico would establish new rules for poll challengers and same-day voter registration under a bipartisan election proposal moving forward at the Capitol. In ...
7
Pretrial detention bills struggling for traction at the Roundhouse
ABQnews Seeker
High-profile proposals to change New Mexico's ... High-profile proposals to change New Mexico's pretrial detention system are struggling for traction at the Roundhouse amid pushback against their legality and potential impacts. ...
8
Legislator treated at hospital after crash
ABQnews Seeker
State Rep. Roger Montoya, D-Velarde, was ... State Rep. Roger Montoya, D-Velarde, was rescued from a snowy road Wednesday morning after a car crash trapped him in his vehicle. In written ...
9
New Mexico officials expect to omicron surge will peak ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico health officials said Wednesday ... New Mexico health officials said Wednesday that modeling suggests the surge in COVID-19 infections is expected to peak within the coming week. State Health ...