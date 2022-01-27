 Five charged in ABQ robbery turned homicide - Albuquerque Journal

Five charged in ABQ robbery turned homicide

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Detectives charged three men and two women this week in the drug robbery that left Ryan Saavedra Jr. dead last April at a West Side park.

Christian Benson, 22, Ajole Guzman, 19, and the alleged shooter Domminick Mullen, 21, are each charged with an open count of murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy in the April 21 death of 19-year-old Saavedra Jr.

Elijah Tafoya, 19, and his girlfriend Arianna Hawkins, 19, are charged with attempted robbery and conspiracy in the case.

Hawkins was arrested Wednesday and Benson was already in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in a separate case. An arrest warrant has been issued for Mullen, Guzman and Tafoya.

Court records show Benson sold fentanyl to an undercover officer a week before Saavedra’s death, during an operation targeting social media drug sales in response to rising 2021 homicides. He wasn’t charged or arrested in that bust until early May.

Ryan Saavedra Sr., Saavedra’s father, said the family has felt a wash of emotions: relieved, sad, broken.

Ryan Saavedra Jr. (Courtesy of Ryan Saavedra Sr.)

Saavedra said, 10 months ago, his son went out with his girlfriend, that he loved him and would see him the next morning. He said, within an hour, they received a call that he was gone.

“Just a few days after Ryan had passed, if you asked — ‘what did you do today?’ I would tell you ‘I went to go pick out a casket for my son,’” he said, growing emotional.

He added, “One of the most precious things in my life was taken from me, I’ll never be the same.”

Saavedra said victim liaison Terry Huertaz, Chief of Police Harold Medina and Commander Kyle Hartsock were invaluable during the investigation. He said the group helped the family stay patient and understand the process.

“I feel it’s been swift and they’re really doing an outstanding job,” Saavedra said. “I respect these people with all my heart.”

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Police responded around 12:45 a.m. to Presbyterian Hospital on Central after Saavedra’s girlfriend brought him in with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead and police traced the shooting to Westgate Heights Park, southeast of 98th and Sage.

Police found several bullet casings in the parking lot and Saavedra’s girlfriend told them they met some people at the park where Saavedra was pepper-sprayed and then shot. Detectives looked through Saavedra’s phone and found messages from someone asking to buy fentanyl.

The messages led police to Tafoya, who told them he, Hawkins, Benson, Guzman and “Kash” were all addicted to fentanyl but had no money. Tafoya said they decided to find someone selling the drug on social media and rob them.

He said they first posed as a dealer and robbed a man of $20, taunting him afterward with a photo of Mullen holding a gun with the message “come get it back in blood.” Tafoya told police they then set up a deal to rob someone of 100 fentanyl pills at the park.

He said “Kash” opened fire on the car when the dealer drove away during the robbery and then pointed a gun at Tafoya’s head when he got mad at him “for shooting someone.” Police spoke with Benson at MDC and he identified “Kash” as Mullen in a photo lineup.

He said he was “unsure” why Mullen opened fire on the car and he was “the instigator to rob people” and the only one armed with a gun. Police said the gun used in the homicide was found later in the year.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Five charged in ABQ robbery turned homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives charged three men and two ... Detectives charged three men and two women this week in the drug robbery that left Ryan Saavedra Jr. dead last April at a West ...
2
Cases, hospitalizations and deaths all up in NM
ABQnews Seeker
Cases, deaths and hospitalizations were all ... Cases, deaths and hospitalizations were all up on Wednesday from the day before as the New Mexico continues to report high volumes of COVID-19 ...
3
Supreme Court: Former Torrance County sheriff can resume work ...
ABQnews Seeker
Former Torrance County sheriff Heath White ... Former Torrance County sheriff Heath White can again wear a judge's robe, the New Mexico Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. The state's highest court lifted ...
4
Bill would prohibit intimidation of election workers
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has authorized ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has authorized legislators to take up a proposal designed to protect election workers by making it a crime to threaten ...
5
J. Crew bids adieu to Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
J. Crew first opened its doors ... J. Crew first opened its doors for New Mexicans in 2012, according to earlier reporting, and specialized in men's and women's fashion.
6
Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' to film in NM; casting call ...
ABQnews Seeker
J. Robert Oppenheimer made an impact ... J. Robert Oppenheimer made an impact on the world during his time in New Mexico. He is credited as being the 'father of the ...
7
Lawmakers clash over student ID for voting
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico would establish new rules ... New Mexico would establish new rules for poll challengers and same-day voter registration under a bipartisan election proposal moving forward at the Capitol. In ...
8
Pretrial detention bills struggling for traction at the Roundhouse
ABQnews Seeker
High-profile proposals to change New Mexico's ... High-profile proposals to change New Mexico's pretrial detention system are struggling for traction at the Roundhouse amid pushback against their legality and potential impacts. ...
9
Legislator treated at hospital after crash
ABQnews Seeker
State Rep. Roger Montoya, D-Velarde, was ... State Rep. Roger Montoya, D-Velarde, was rescued from a snowy road Wednesday morning after a car crash trapped him in his vehicle. In written ...