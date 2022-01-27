 Editorial: Archdiocese bankruptcy shouldn't be kept in secret - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Archdiocese bankruptcy shouldn’t be kept in secret

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

It’s time for something to give on the legal logjam holding up payouts from the Archdiocese of Santa Fe to nearly 400 sexual abuse survivors.

The Archdiocese filed for bankruptcy protection in 2018 in part so it didn’t have to face exposure from individual state lawsuits alleging clergy sexual abuse.

The claimants are already being denied what many of them seek — publicly exposing the church for its misdeeds. To keep the victims in financial limbo adds insult to injury.

When a diocese files for bankruptcy, lawsuits by alleged abuse survivors are suspended while a bankruptcy judge oversees the process as to how creditors will be paid so as to leave enough for the diocese to operate. These bankruptcy proceedings remain hung up on a question of who will pay the sexual abuse claims and how much. The Archdiocese indicated it would file legal action this week to get a judge to settle undisclosed questions about its relationship with its insurance carriers. The Archdiocese and claimants came to a tentative agreement last year on what the Archdiocese would pay, but insurance companies’ contributions remain an issue. As reported in the Journal last week, there has been no disclosure of what the Archdiocese is willing to contribute or what insurance companies are offering. According to The Associated Press, the Archdiocese and its various insurers have so far paid out $52 million to settle about 300 cases out of court, which averages about $175,000 per victim.

Four years into the bankruptcy filing, attorneys for the claimants are preparing to ask U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Thuma to let state lawsuits/claims that had been put on hold to go forward. The move should prompt the Archdiocese and its insurance carriers to reach an agreement — they’ll likely face greater liability if Thuma lifts the suspension. Lawsuits would also air Archdiocese dirty laundry, detailing how it’s dealt with sexual abuse claims.

On top of everything else, Thuma will decide whether to keep the Archdiocese’s negotiations with the insurance companies under seal. Prior court filings, orders and hearings have been sealed at the Archdiocese’s request. It is heartening Thuma said last week that, “My prejudice is to not seal things, especially in a case like this where there’s public interest and the public has a right to know.”

The church has a history of private settlements and confidentiality agreements to conceal abuse by priests. If lawsuits aren’t permitted to proceed through public channels, then the public’s right to know the details of how these payouts are structured is only amplified.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Editorial: Mayor, manager need to finally lead on vaccine/testing
Editorials
For about 10 days, Mayor Tim ... For about 10 days, Mayor Tim Keller was for a city-employee COVID vaccine-testing mandate. Then he w ...
2
Editorial: Hydrogen deserves more scrutiny than short session
Editorials
Hard to imagine the Legislature giving ... Hard to imagine the Legislature giving a stiff arm to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's priority t ...
3
Editorial: Senate should stream Committees' Committee
Editorials
State Sen. Mimi Stewart is an ... State Sen. Mimi Stewart is an experienced lawmaker. The retired educator has been House Education Co ...
4
Editorial: Warming station a way station to a better ...
Editorials
Something divine is going on in ... Something divine is going on in Albuquerque's International District.
5
Editorial: 'Substitute' solution National Guard, state workers innovative idea
Editorials
The governor deserves credit for thinking ... The governor deserves credit for thinking outside the box when it comes to staffing up our K-12 clas ...
6
Editorial: Study paves way for more NM wildlife crossings
Editorials
Kudos to N.M. wildlife and transportation ... Kudos to N.M. wildlife and transportation officials for converting a sizable data-gathering project ...
7
Editorial: APS should learn it's not above open records ...
Editorials
APS should learn it's not above ... APS should learn it's not above open records law
8
Editorial: Dow backed ethics commission - until it investigated ...
Editorials
Shortly after taking office in 2017, ... Shortly after taking office in 2017, state Rep. Rebecca Dow joined other House members in a 66-0 vot ...
9
Editorial: Game Commission should serve public, not be rubber ...
Editorials
The New Mexico Supreme Court is ... The New Mexico Supreme Court is expected to decide, once and for all, whether a 2017 state wildlife ...