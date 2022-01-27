Sports Speak Up! Disappointment in Lobo men’s hoops, football team’s transfer choice

GIVE UNM’S players credit for their effort. But too bad that Richard Pitino isn’t going to mix in any zone defense for his undersized, short-benched and fatigued Lobos. And Pitino is going to allow his team to continue to arbitrarily shoot 3-pointers whether they are making them or not (5-of-24 vs Fresno State for 20.8%). UNM did take 20 more shots than the Bulldogs (79-59). Had the Lobos worked the ball inside, they could have easily won the game. Instead, it’s the 6th (home) loss this season. For some of us, that’s another bitter pill to swallow.

— NM Old Timer

UNM FOOTBALL coach Danny Gonzales continues to recruit damaged-goods quarterbacks who have to play behind a perpetually porous offensive line. More injuries should be expected next season at that position unless he can miraculously find some experienced linemen.

— Damaged Dave

I’M ECSTATIC that Robbie Gould, a former Chicago Bear, kicked the Packers out of the NFL Playoffs!

— WRT