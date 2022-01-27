First Tee Four Corners’ Yost earns national PGA honor

Thomas Yost, the teacher of life skills and character values at First Tee Four Corners in Kirtland, N.M., is the recipient of the 2021 PGA Player Development Award.

Yost, a 24-year PGA member in the Sun Country PGA Section, is among 13 honorees of the PGA of America’s National Awards for 2021 that were unveiled during the

2022 PGA Show’s Opening Ceremony at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday. Yost was recognized for his extensive track record of success in developing and managing creative programs focused on adults, juniors, seniors, disabled golfers and college-level athletes throughout New Mexico and in parts of Colorado.

He has inspired numerous PGA professionals to create and bolster growth-of-the-game initiatives within junior golf and adult development.

Yost’s work involves the Golf in Schools program. He introduced the game to 26 elementary schools across San Juan County, New Mexico, including two on the Navajo Nation Indian Reservation. Among his key programs are the Clubs for Kids program, PGA Jr. League and the Special Olympics programs.

Yost was honored with the Section’s 2012, 2013 and 2015 Youth Player Development Award; the 2014, 2016, 2020 and 2021 Player Development Award; and the 2018 National Conrad Rehling Award.