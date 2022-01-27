 24-2 UNM hockey team mixes academics, pucks, jobs - Albuquerque Journal

24-2 UNM hockey team mixes academics, pucks, jobs

By Steve Virgen / Journal Assistant Sports Editor

Jarrod Ronquillo has recorded 32 goals and 40 assists this season for the 24-2 University of New Mexico hockey team that is ranked No. 5 in the nation among club teams in the American Collegiate Hockey Association.

Yet the 24-year-old, fifth-year senior, who has scored 132 goals overall on this team, would be the first to tell you the Lobos’ success isn’t solely because of him.

The Lobos, who close out the regular season with home games at the Outpost Ice Arenas against Dallas Baptist Feb. 4 and Feb. 5, are eager to reach unprecedented heights in the postseason. Four years ago, UNM finished with a No. 7 ranking, failing to advance out of its pool in the national tournament, yet beat top-ranked Michigan State in pool play.

This year could be a different story.

“We have three players Nick Weaver, Seth Payson and Zach Ganshaw who stayed with us in the summer and they had aspirations to go play NCAA. But they saw our team and they figured out that they wanted to stay,” Ronquillo said. “It’s a culmination of top players throughout New Mexico consolidating themselves in one spot. I don’t think that’s ever happened before in our program’s history. The last time we went to nationals was probably the closest we got, but I think this team is a lot stronger. I’m really excited when we go to nationals and the impact we’ll make.”

The Lobos will play in the Mid-American Conference tournament Feb. 11-13 in St. Louis for seeding into the ACHA national tournament, for which they already have qualified by virtue of their record and other metrics. They go back to St. Louis for the national tournament March 11-17.

UNM coach Grant Harvey, a former Lobo hockey player and captain (2009-13), said he initially wanted his team to avoid the conference tournament because as a club team each individual on the 20-player squad is responsible for travel costs. But Harvey said missing the conference tournament would have resulted in a forfeit and would be penalizing to their seeding in the national tournament.

Harvey, who said he does not coach on a salary or stipend, then asked the community for help, setting up a GoFundMe account (gofundme.com/f/unm-lobo-hockey-national-championship-tournament) with a goal of $16,000. Within a week, they surpassed the goal.

The Lobos continue to accept donations to help pay for additional fees for the extra practices during the postseason that weren’t originally factored into the goal, said Harvey, who works as a mortgage broker.

“I hate asking for money,” said Harvey, who is in his ninth year as coach. “I will do anything to avoid asking for a handout. But this isn’t really a handout. We just need a community boost.”

As part of its club status, UNM hockey depends on fundraising and some money from the Associated Students of UNM, Harvey said. The Lobos were granted $14,824 from the ASUNM to begin the season, which is the second-most among organizations to receive ASUNM money, said Ryan Lindquist, director of the student activities center.

The UNM hockey team has also requested additional money, $5,171 from ASUNM and $2,665 from the Graduate and Professional Student Association (because the UNM team has some graduate students), that could be approved in the coming days, Lindquist said.

The majority of the student-athletes on club teams like the hockey squad also work while handling their academics.

The hockey team usually practices on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, starting at 9:45 so as not to conflict with work schedules.

Ronquillo, who is in his first year of graduate school for chemical engineering, works at Los Alamos National Labs. He said he’s grateful that his supervisor understands the demand of playing on a successful hockey team.

The Lobos’ losses have come against No. 15-ranked Air Force (Jan. 8) and No. 3 Arkansas (Nov. 6), both by one goal. They have outscored opponents, 175-53.

Ronquillo wants to make the most of his final season with the Lobos. He’s from Minnesota, but his parents are UNM alumni and his mother Marleen (then-Romero) played as a libero for UNM’s volleyball team.

Ronquillo has found a home with the UNM hockey team.

“A lot of them played with each other throughout youth hockey,” Ronquillo said. “Chance Shanks has won three or four state titles with four or five other guys on the team. They’ve all been great friends. Getting to be a part of their lifelong friendships is pretty exciting. We’re like a happy family. We’re a really tight-knit group and that’s a key indication of our success so far.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
24-2 UNM hockey team mixes academics, pucks, jobs
College
Jarrod Ronquillo has recorded 32 goals ... Jarrod Ronquillo has recorded 32 goals and 40 assists this season for the 24-2 University of New Mex ...
2
Women's hoops: UNM braces for UNLV in 1-2 league ...
College
Las Vegas, Nevada, seems like a ... Las Vegas, Nevada, seems like a fitting venue for Thursday's high-stakes women's basketball showdown ...
3
Emptying the Notebook: Even hurt, Fresno State's star was ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, stats, ... Here are some extra notes, stats, observations and other odds & ends I emptied out of the old notebook after Tuesday's Lobo hoops game ...
4
Wright: Standings don't reflect Lobos' improvement
College
First, a little Lobo history ... ... First, a little Lobo history ... What, yet another back-in-my-day story from the old guy? Wait — don't stop reading, at least not until ...
5
Late rally comes up short, Lobos still looking for ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Lobos cut a 17-point deficit ... The Lobos cut a 17-point deficit down to a one possession game in the final minute, but still fell short to Fresno State in ...
6
Fresno State another tall order as Lobos return to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Fresno State brings its potential future ... Fresno State brings its potential future NBA center into the Pit on Tuesday as the UNM Lobos look for MWC win No. 1 this ...
7
College Football Notes: ENMU extends Hiatt for 2 years
College
Eastern New Mexico University football coach ... Eastern New Mexico University football coach Tye Hiatt, who was hired in April of 2021, received a two-year extension that pays $100,000 per year, ...
8
UNM women dominate San Jose State for 9th straight ...
College
Monday's women's basketball game at the ... Monday's women's basketball game at the Pit was not on the original schedule, but it played out pretty much as expected. The Mountain West-leading ...
9
UNM Football: Derrick Baker intent on increasing Lobos’ strength
College
When University of New Mexico football ... When University of New Mexico football head coach Danny Gonzales spoke to Derrick Baker about becoming the Lobos' director of athletic performance there wasn't ...