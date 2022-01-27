Prep basketball: La Cueva gets past Sandia

The last of Gabe Trujillo’s season high in points were his most important.

And his most memorable.

La Cueva High School’s Trujillo drove the baseline and threw down a one-handed dunk with just under two minutes remaining, and that slam seemed to put Sandia’s upset bid on ice for good as the third-ranked Bears held off the visiting Matadors 59-52 in a matchup for first place in District 2-5A on Wednesday night.

Trujillo finished with 21 points for La Cueva (14-2, 3-0).

The game was played in front of a small crowd as each player and coach for both schools were allowed a maximum of two spectators under revised guidelines from Albuquerque Public Schools that went into effect with Wednesday’s schedule.

“We just played good defense, to be honest,” said the 6-foot-4 Trujillo, a senior forward. “That translated to offense and that’s what got me going.”

Trujillo finished 10 of 12 from the floor for the Bears, who led from start to finish, although never comfortably.

“Gabe is really efficient,” La Cueva coach Brian Joyce said. “So he doesn’t need a lot of touches, and the ones he gets are quality touches. Our guys are doing a good job of feeding him in the right position, and then he takes advantage of it, because we have guys who are hard to guard off the dribble.”

The Bears scored the game’s first seven points against the Matadors (10-7, 2-1), who were without their best player, 6-5 senior Sean Johnson, who was attending to a personal matter. Sandia coach Danny Brown wasn’t sure when Johnson would return to the lineup.

Sandia was nevertheless persistent, however, and kept the Bears engaged until the end.

La Cueva raced out to a 20-7 lead early in the second quarter after a 3-pointer and layup by Trujillo. But the Matadors shaved the deficit to 22-14 by halftime.

Sandia was in chase mode throughout the second half, but La Cueva kept the Matadors at arm’s length for the most part.

Sandia did get the deficit down to 53-48 with 2:00 remaining, but Trujillo’s dunk at the other end was an emphatic answer.

Exodus Ayers led the Bears with 22 points and made all 10 of his free throws.

Ely Lovato had 15 points for Sandia, all in the second half. Andrew Hill led the Matadors with 16 points.

La Cueva shot 21 of 41 (51%) from the field.

The Bears now have a quick turnaround, as they step outside their district to play host to No. 4-ranked Atrisco Heritage on Thursday.

The Bears and Jaguars have split two meetings this season. Atrisco Heritage won the most recent meeting, in the metro tournament semifinals.

• Also Wednesday night, in a top Class 4A matchup, No. 1-ranked Highland (12-3 overall, 2-0 in 5-4A) went into St. Pius (11-5, 1-1) and beat the third-ranked Sartans 43-35. The Hornets held St. Pius to just seven points in the first half.

Jose Murillo’s 15 points were team-best for Highland.

LA CUEVA 59, SANDIA 52

SANDIA (10-7, 2-1 in 2-5A): Andrew Hill 16, Dalen Moyer 13, Dylan D’Arco 2, Daniel Brown 3, Lamarion Coleman 2, Alex Rosales 1, Ely Lovato 15. Totals 19 7-9 52.

LA CUEVA (14-2, 3-0): Exodus Ayers 22, Ced Yates 6, Josiah Guliford 4, Gabe Trujillo 21, Daniel Jacobsen 2, Deven Dyer 4. Totals 21 14-17 59.

Sandia 7 7 15 23 — 52

La Cueva 13 9 18 19 — 59

3-point goals: S 7 (Hill 3, Moyer 2, Brown, Lovato); LC 2 (Ayers 2, Trujillo). Total fouls: S 14; LC 12.