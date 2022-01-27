Parker out as NMSU provost; search for replacement launched

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Carol Parker is out as New Mexico State University provost two months after being placed on paid administrative leave.

NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu disclosed in an email to university employees this week that Parker was no longer a university employee as of lJan. 21, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.

Arvizu thanked Parker for her service to NMSU and wished Parker “the very best in her future endeavors.”

Arvizu said Vice President for Student Success Renay Scott will continue as acting provost during a search for a permanent replacement for Parker.

Parker was placed on leave Nov. 9 after faculty and student organizations passed no-confidence resolutions calling for the removals of Parker and President John Floros. The resolutions said NMSU overspent on administration and that administrators didn’t listen to their concerns.

Floros earlier this month announced down he would step down, making Arvizu the sole top leader.

Parker’s 2020 decision to merge several colleges prompted faculty discontent. The NMSU regents approved the merger last May.

Parker’s attorney, Kate Ferlic, in November said Parker denied the resolutions’ allegations against her and said Parker put students’ needs first.

Ferlic on Wednesday said Parker “looks forward to contributing to successful student outcomes … at her next university.”

