 Michigan school shooting suspect to pursue insanity defense - Albuquerque Journal

Michigan school shooting suspect to pursue insanity defense

By Mike Householder and Corey Williams / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — A teenager charged with killing four students at Michigan high school will pursue an insanity defense, his lawyers said in a notice filed Thursday as he, his parents and school officials faced a new lawsuit over the attack at Oxford High School that killed four students.

The notice, listed in a summary of case filings available online, should lead to mental health exams of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who is charged as an adult with murder and other crimes for the Nov. 30 shooting, which also and wounded six other students and a teacher.

The lawsuit, meanwhile, was announced by Detroit-area attorney Ven Johnson on behalf of the parents of Tate Myer, who was slain Nov. 30, and other students who witnessed the shootings. It alleges negligence by school officials and Crumbley’s parents over the attack.

“We’re sad and heartbroken — our lives forever changed,” William Myre said at a news conference. “Our family will never be the same. We’re not doing good. All we do is walk around the house and think about Tate.”

The lawsuit, which seeks at least $25,000, names Oxford High School’s dean of students, two counselors and three teachers as defendants. Crumbley and his parents also are named as defendants.

The Associated Press sent an email Thursday morning seeking comment from the school district.

The suspect’s parents are accused of intentional, reckless and negligent conduct that led to the mass shooting. The Oxford High School staff and teachers are accused of gross negligence that led to the shooting by not removing the shooter from the school building earlier.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Oakland County Circuit Court on behalf of Tate Myer’s parents, William and Sheri. Also named as plaintiffs are Chad and Meghan Gregory, whose son, Keegan, was hiding in a school bathroom with Justin Shilling when Shilling was fatally shot.

The lawsuit also was filed on behalf of Lauren Aliano, whose daughters, Sophia Kempen and Grace Kempen, were hiding in classrooms during the shooting.

Ethan Crumbley’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, later were charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors have said the gun used in the shooting was bought days before by James Crumbley and their son had full access to it.

The lawsuit filed Thursday says Keegan Gregory was texting his family from the bathroom stall “and describing these horrific events” as Shilling was shot.

Ethan Crumbley “then ordered Keegan out of the stall and onto the floor, whereupon Keegan instead dashed out the bathroom door to safety,” the lawsuit read.

The school, in Oakland County, is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit. It reopened Monday with its interior renovated since the shooting.

In December, Jeffrey and Brandi Franz filed a pair of lawsuits in federal court and county circuit court seeking $100 million each against the district. Their 17-year-old daughter, Riley, was shot in the neck. Her 14-year-old sister, Bella, a ninth grader, was next to her at the time she was shot.

Their lawsuit says school officials and high school staff didn’t do enough to prevent the shooting and protect students.

___

Williams reported from West Bloomfield, Michigan. Associated Press writer Ed White in Detroit contributed to this report.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Governor steps in as a teacher for a day
ABQnews Seeker
Lujan Grisham fills in for a ... Lujan Grisham fills in for a kindergarten class in Santa Fe school
2
BernCo's $4.7M HQ plan questioned
ABQnews Seeker
Commissioner asks if renovation needed Commissioner asks if renovation needed
3
Pretrial detention bills getting pushback at the Roundhouse
ABQnews Seeker
One measure backed by the governor ... One measure backed by the governor is pulled to address legality, other worries
4
Justice Breyer to retire, giving Biden first court pick
Nation
Longtime liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen ... Longtime liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, numerous sources said Wednesday, giving President Joe Biden his first high court opening, which he ...
5
Supreme Court: Former sheriff can resume his role as ...
ABQnews Seeker
Torrance County jurist had been suspended ... Torrance County jurist had been suspended over AG's felony allegations
6
Five charged in Albuquerque drug theft plot that left ...
ABQnews Seeker
'I'll never be the same,' says ... 'I'll never be the same,' says father of slain 19-year-old
7
United Way to serve as literacy resource
ABQnews Seeker
211 service is a free connection, ... 211 service is a free connection, referral to information
8
Cases, hospitalizations and deaths all up in NM
ABQnews Seeker
Congresswoman one of many to test ... Congresswoman one of many to test positive for COVID-19
9
Charges lodged in shooting at apartment party around Halloween
ABQnews Seeker
Victim was shot in the face ... Victim was shot in the face but survived
10
Rep. supports UNM graduate workers' organizing for collective bargaining ...
ABQnews Seeker
University is fighting a labor board ... University is fighting a labor board ruling that recognized the union