Rio Rancho police shoot, kill man during domestic incident

Officers used a Taser on a man before fatally shooting him after responding to a domestic incident Wednesday night at a home in Rio Rancho.

Rio Rancho Police Captain Joel Holt said 42-year-old John Paul Romero was armed with two knives and threatening relatives when he was shot.

He said two family members were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries sustained before police arrived.

Holt said police responded around 10:30 p.m. to a domestic dispute at a home in the 4600 block of Platinum Drive NE. He said Romero’s family told a dispatcher that Romero was “acting violently” and armed with two knives.

Holt said officers found Romero inside the home “actively threatening a family member while armed with two knives.” He said police used a Taser on Romero and shot him.

Holt said Romero was pronounced dead at the scene. He said two family members, including the one who called 911, were taken to a local hospital.

“None of the officers sustained injury,” Holt said. “…This investigation is still at an early stage.”

He said New Mexico State Police is serving as the lead agency investigating the incident.