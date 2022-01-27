 11 NM arts organizations to receive NEA grants - Albuquerque Journal

11 NM arts organizations to receive NEA grants

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The National Institute of Flamenco will received a American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. (Courtesy of National Institute of Flamenco)

Eleven New Mexico organizations will receive a total of $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan grants from the National Endowment for the Arts.

One of the organizations is gallupARTS, which will get $50,000. It also will received an additional $43,000 American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant from the Western States Arts Federation (WESTAF).

“$93,000 in ARP grant funding ensures gallupARTS will not only survive, but thrive this year, despite the challenges of the ongoing pandemic,” said says gallupARTS Executive Director Rose Eason. “In turn, gallupARTS will be translating this funding into critical support for local artists and the regional creative economy as we continue to forge the path to recovery together.”

In total, the NEA will award grants totaling $57,750,000 to 567 arts organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, DC. The New Mexico organizations will receive grants from $50,000 to $150,000. American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association, National Institute of Flamenco, Working Classroom in Albuquerque, along with Pueblo of Pojoaque and Institute of American Indian and Alaska Native Culture and Arts in Santa Fe each received a $150,000 grant.

“Our nation’s arts sector has been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Endowment for the Arts’ American Rescue Plan funding will help arts organizations, such as gallupARTS, rebuild and reopen,” said Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the NEA. “The arts are crucial in helping America’s communities heal, unite, and inspire, as well as essential to our nation’s economic recovery.”

For its part, gallupARTS plans to use its grant funding to cover its staffing and facilities costs in 2022, and also to fund two new artist-led, social justice-focused and community-building initiatives in the coming months.

The American Rescue Plan was signed into law in March 2021 when the NEA was provided $135 million for the arts sector. The third installment providing more than $57.7 million for arts organizations.

National Endowment for the Arts grantees

$150,000
American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA) — Albuquerque
National Institute of Flamenco — Albuquerque
Working Classroom, Inc. — Albuquerque
Institute of American Indian and Alaska Native Culture and Arts — Santa Fe
Pueblo of Pojoaque — Santa Fe

$100,000
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, Inc. — Albuquerque
Indigenousways — Santa Fe
Wise Fool New Mexico — Santa Fe

$50,000
gallupARTS Inc. — Gallup
Zoeglossia Inc. — Las Cruces
Parallel Studios Inc. (Currents New Media) — Santa Fe

 


