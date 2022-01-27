 NM lawmakers eye $50M for nursing shortage - Albuquerque Journal

NM lawmakers eye $50M for nursing shortage

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Linda Siegle, left, a lobbyist for the New Mexico Nurses Association, and Terri Tewart, the dean of the School of Sciences, Health, Engineering and Math at Santa Fe Community College, ask the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday to support legislation addressing the nursing shortage in the state. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — A coalition of nurses and educators is asking the Legislature to make $50 million available to address the chronic shortage of nurses in New Mexico — spending that would be targeted toward the expansion of college nursing programs.

They made the pitch Thursday to the powerful Senate Finance Committee, whose members seemed receptive to the idea.

The budget request would include a $15 million grant program to expand college nursing programs and $35 million to create faculty endowments to pay for professors of nursing.

Sen. George Muñoz, a Gallup Democrat and chairman of the committee, said the state should also consider free tuition and other incentives for nursing students.

“This is a critical issue that affects every single person in this state at some point in time,” he said after the hearing, addressing his colleagues in the full Senate.

New Mexico faces a shortage of 6,200 registered nurses, according to a health care workforce report issued by the University of New Mexico last year.

The problem may be growing worse. The the number of nurses practicing in New Mexico fell by 14% in a recent four-year period, from about 18,200 nurses in 2017 to 15,600 in 2020, according to the Board of Nursing.

The demand for nurses, by contrast, has spiked amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to continuing growing throughout the decade.

Lawmakers didn’t take any formal action Thursday but expressed general support for addressing the shortage in some way.

“The profession is in crisis right now,” Sen. Crystal Diamond, R-Elephant Butte, said after the presentation.

Lillian Montoya, president and CEO of Christus St. Vincent health system,, said hospitals throughout the country are competing for nurses. Hundreds of hospital beds in the state, she said, are open because there’s no one to staff them.

“We started this pandemic already in a national shortage,” Montoya told lawmakers.

Montoya joined the New Mexico Nurses Association and leaders from college nursing programs in support of Thursday’s budget request.

The coalition pointed to data showing nurses usually stay to work where they’re trained, making it all the more important to expand the number of nursing students in New Mexico.

“Our graduates stay in our communities,” said Terri Tewart, a registered nurse and dean at Santa Fe Community College. “They take care of each of us.”

Any expansion of nursing programs, she said, would maintain the academic rigor required of students.

The college leaders who spoke Thursday reported that they’re already at capacity but could expand to handle more students if extra funding is approved.

The $15 million request could pay for hiring more nursing faculty, increasing faculty salaries to retain educators recruited by hospitals and reducing the cost of clinical training for students. Additional classroom space and practice equipment are also priorities.

The state Higher Education Department would issue grants in the fiscal year that starts this summer on a competitive basis after evaluating applications from colleges. Ongoing funding in future years would likely be required.

The $35 million, in turn, would establish endowed faculty positions, allowing a professor or instructor to be paid for with revenue from an endowment fund.

“There’s no way out of this crisis other than growing our own nurses,” said Linda Siegle, a lobbyist for the New Mexico Nurses Association.

The college leaders said they face challenges beyond just hiring more faculty.

Qualified applicants for nursing schools are limited, they said, and some students — many of whom are first-generation college students — change their mind while in school, often because of the financial challenge.

Some of the requested state funding might be used for mentoring, tutoring or other initiatives to support students preparing to apply for nursing school or already in.

Crafting a budget plan is a priority in the 30-day legislative session that runs through Feb. 17. New Mexico is awash in cash, thanks to federal stimulus funds, booming oil and gas revenue, and increased consumer spending.

State spending is expected to reach $8.4 billion in a budget package now under development.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
NM lawmakers eye $50M for nursing shortage
ABQnews Seeker
A coalition of nurses and educators ... A coalition of nurses and educators is asking the Legislature to make $50 million available to address the chronic shortage of nurses in New ...
2
Rio Rancho police shoot, kill man during domestic incident
ABQnews Seeker
One officer used a Taser on ... One officer used a Taser on a man and two other officers fatally shot him after responding to a domestic dispute Wednesday night at ...
3
Free throws no longer a weapon for Lobo men
ABQnews Seeker
The Lobos have gone from national ... The Lobos have gone from national leaders at getting to the free throw line to well below the national average and can no longer ...
4
Parker out as NMSU provost; search for replacement launched
ABQnews Seeker
Carol Parker is out as New ... Carol Parker is out as New Mexico State University provost two months after being placed on paid administrative leave. NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu disclosed ...
5
United Way to serve as literacy resource
ABQnews Seeker
211 service is a free connection, ... 211 service is a free connection, referral to information
6
Rep. supports UNM graduate workers' organizing for collective bargaining ...
ABQnews Seeker
University is fighting a labor board ... University is fighting a labor board ruling that recognized the union
7
Proposal to curb governor's emergency powers stymied again
ABQnews Seeker
A renewed attempt to limit the ... A renewed attempt to limit the emergency powers of New Mexico's governor stalled Wednesday in a House committee. The proposal, House Joint Resolution 3, ...
8
Cases, hospitalizations and deaths all up in NM
ABQnews Seeker
Congresswoman one of many to test ... Congresswoman one of many to test positive for COVID-19
9
Charges lodged in shooting at apartment party around Halloween
ABQnews Seeker
Victim was shot in the face ... Victim was shot in the face but survived