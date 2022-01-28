 Lobo Choi is Mountain West men's golfer of the week - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo Choi is Mountain West men’s golfer of the week

By ABQJournal News Staff

UNM’s Sam Choi chips to the green in action from last May at the NCAA men’s golf regional held at UNM Championship Course. (Jim Thompson/Albuquerque Journal)

New Mexico senior Sam Choi was named the Mountain West Men’s Golfer of the Week, the conference announced Thursday. Choi was honored after a second-place finish at the Arizona Intercollegiate as he led the Lobos to a runner-up finish at the event.

It is the fourth Golfer of the Week of Choi’s career and the first for a Lobo this season. Choi earned the honor twice as a sophomore in 2019-20 and once last season as a junior.

Choi, of Anaheim, California, shot 69-68-66 over the three rounds this week at the Tucson Country Club to finish second at the Arizona Intercollegiate, one shot off the lead. He also led the Lobos to a 34-under score to finish runner-up on the team leaderboard, the team’s third top-two finish in five events this school year.

The Lobos return to action Feb. 19-21 with the John Burns Intercollegiate, on the island of Kauai in Hawaii.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Lobo Choi is Mountain West men's golfer of the ...
College
New Mexico senior Sam Choi was ... New Mexico senior Sam Choi was named the Mountain West Men's Golfer of the Week, the conference announced Thursday. Choi was honored after a ...
2
Free throws no longer a weapon for Lobo men
ABQnews Seeker
The Lobos have gone from national ... The Lobos have gone from national leaders at getting to the free throw line to well below the national average and can no longer ...
3
Wright: Standings don't reflect Lobos' improvement
College
First, a little Lobo history ... ... First, a little Lobo history ... What, yet another back-in-my-day story from the old guy? Wait — don't stop reading, at least not until ...
4
24-2 UNM hockey team mixes academics, pucks, jobs
College
Jarrod Ronquillo has recorded 32 goals ... Jarrod Ronquillo has recorded 32 goals and 40 assists this season for the 24-2 University of New Mex ...
5
Women's hoops: UNM braces for UNLV in 1-2 league ...
College
Las Vegas, Nevada, seems like a ... Las Vegas, Nevada, seems like a fitting venue for Thursday's high-stakes women's basketball showdown ...
6
Emptying the Notebook: Even hurt, Fresno State's star was ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, stats, ... Here are some extra notes, stats, observations and other odds & ends I emptied out of the old notebook after Tuesday's Lobo hoops game ...
7
Late rally comes up short, Lobos still looking for ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Lobos cut a 17-point deficit ... The Lobos cut a 17-point deficit down to a one possession game in the final minute, but still fell short to Fresno State in ...
8
Fresno State another tall order as Lobos return to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Fresno State brings its potential future ... Fresno State brings its potential future NBA center into the Pit on Tuesday as the UNM Lobos look for MWC win No. 1 this ...
9
College Football Notes: ENMU extends Hiatt for 2 years
College
Eastern New Mexico University football coach ... Eastern New Mexico University football coach Tye Hiatt, who was hired in April of 2021, received a two-year extension that pays $100,000 per year, ...