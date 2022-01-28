Lobo Choi is Mountain West men’s golfer of the week

New Mexico senior Sam Choi was named the Mountain West Men’s Golfer of the Week, the conference announced Thursday. Choi was honored after a second-place finish at the Arizona Intercollegiate as he led the Lobos to a runner-up finish at the event.

It is the fourth Golfer of the Week of Choi’s career and the first for a Lobo this season. Choi earned the honor twice as a sophomore in 2019-20 and once last season as a junior.

Choi, of Anaheim, California, shot 69-68-66 over the three rounds this week at the Tucson Country Club to finish second at the Arizona Intercollegiate, one shot off the lead. He also led the Lobos to a 34-under score to finish runner-up on the team leaderboard, the team’s third top-two finish in five events this school year.

The Lobos return to action Feb. 19-21 with the John Burns Intercollegiate, on the island of Kauai in Hawaii.