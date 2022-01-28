Cases top 5,000 as local governments push home testing kits

COVID-19 cases in New Mexico remained high Thursday, with the state reporting 5,179 new cases and 34 additional deaths, pushing the statewide toll to 6,391 since the start of the pandemic.

New Mexico has been seeing high case counts the last two weeks amid a surge of the highly infectious omicron variant. The state set records on two consecutive days last week with more than 6,000 cases.

Of the cases reported Thursday, 1,296 were in Bernaillo County, the state’s most populous.

Dr. Denise Gonzales, the chief medical officer at Presbyterian Healthcare Services, said in an interview that while the omicron variant is more contagious than the delta and other previous variations of the virus, the new variant is not causing as severe disease. In the last four weeks, there have been 109,524 confirmed COVID cases and 208 deaths. Of the 208 people who died, 194 were unvaccinated, or 93.3%, according to Health Department epidemiology reports.

There were 713 people hospitalized with COVID on Thursday, up four from the day before.

Of the deaths reported Thursday, nine were residents of Bernalillo County. There were two men in their 30s with no pre-existing conditions, one from Bernalillo County and the other from Lea County, included in the death toll.

In the last year, nearly 90% of those whose deaths were related to COVID were unvaccinated.

UNM Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for 5-11 year olds on Saturday at UNM Carrie Tingley Hospital, 1127 University Blvd NE, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., said Mark Rudi, a spokesman for the hospital. Primary shots will be given on Saturday and secondary doses will be given on Feb. 19.

As New Mexico continues to see a surge in cases, local governments are working to distribute in-home testing kits.

Bernalillo County on Wednesday started distributing 30,000 testing kits to local households. The county has set up several drive-thru sites where people can pick up testing kits for free.

The city of Albuquerque is giving away 80,000 free rapid COVID-19 test kits at select community centers, senior centers, health and social service centers, multi-generational centers, public libraries and through food pantries and community organizations.

The city — which received its supply from the state government — is currently prioritizing locations in “neighborhoods with the highest social vulnerability,” according to a news release. Households can get up to four free kits while supplies last.

More details, including a list of participating sites and their pickup times, is available online at www.cabq.gov/office-of-emergency-management/free-covid-19-self-test-kits-available.

Journal staff writer Jessica Dyer contributed to this report.