 Sports Speak Up! The refs hate the Lobos (again and of course) - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! The refs hate the Lobos (again and of course)

By ABQJournal News Staff

AS INDICATED by his record UNM basketball coach Richard Pitino is a mediocre coach. This team lacks size but they also lack defense, don’t force fouls, take charges and are weak at the free throw line. All but size can be taught. You get what you pay for. UNM overpaid for a very mediocre coach and the team and fans are paying the price.

— Longtime Lobo

I GUESS A MEMO was sent to all officials who do Lobo basketball. Make all the bad calls go against the Lobos? The “charge” call on Mashburn Jr. at the end of the game at Wyoming was straight up robbery. Meanwhile, this team’s fate seems to be totally up to them. I hate seeing 8 against 5 but that is the way it is. Just to be fair the refs should have to don the opposing teams colors.

— Rudy the Attorney


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Sports Speak Up! The refs hate the Lobos (again ...
Featured Sports
AS INDICATED by his record UNM ... AS INDICATED by his record UNM basketball coach Richard Pitino is a mediocre coach. This team lacks size but they also lack defense, don't ...
2
Lobo Choi is Mountain West men's golfer of the ...
College
New Mexico senior Sam Choi was ... New Mexico senior Sam Choi was named the Mountain West Men's Golfer of the Week, the conference announced Thursday. Choi was honored after a ...
3
Free throws no longer a weapon for Lobo men
ABQnews Seeker
The Lobos have gone from national ... The Lobos have gone from national leaders at getting to the free throw line to well below the national average and can no longer ...
4
Wright: Standings don't reflect Lobos' improvement
College
First, a little Lobo history ... ... First, a little Lobo history ... What, yet another back-in-my-day story from the old guy? Wait — don't stop reading, at least not until ...
5
Prep basketball: La Cueva gets past Sandia
Boys' Basketball
The last of Gabe Trujillo's season ... The last of Gabe Trujillo's season high in points were his most important.And his most ...
6
24-2 UNM hockey team mixes academics, pucks, jobs
College
Jarrod Ronquillo has recorded 32 goals ... Jarrod Ronquillo has recorded 32 goals and 40 assists this season for the 24-2 University of New Mex ...
7
Women's hoops: UNM braces for UNLV in 1-2 league ...
College
Las Vegas, Nevada, seems like a ... Las Vegas, Nevada, seems like a fitting venue for Thursday's high-stakes women's basketball showdown ...
8
First Tee Four Corners' Yost earns national PGA honor
Featured Sports
Thomas Yost, the teacher of life ... Thomas Yost, the teacher of life skills and character values at First Tee Four Corners in Kirtland, N.M., is the recipient of the 2021 ...
9
Sports Speak Up! Disappointment in Lobo men's hoops, football ...
Featured Sports
GIVE UNM'S players credit for their ... GIVE UNM'S players credit for their effort. But too bad that Richard Pitino isn't going to mix in any zone defense for his undersized, ...