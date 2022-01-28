Sports Speak Up! The refs hate the Lobos (again and of course)

AS INDICATED by his record UNM basketball coach Richard Pitino is a mediocre coach. This team lacks size but they also lack defense, don’t force fouls, take charges and are weak at the free throw line. All but size can be taught. You get what you pay for. UNM overpaid for a very mediocre coach and the team and fans are paying the price.

— Longtime Lobo

I GUESS A MEMO was sent to all officials who do Lobo basketball. Make all the bad calls go against the Lobos? The “charge” call on Mashburn Jr. at the end of the game at Wyoming was straight up robbery. Meanwhile, this team’s fate seems to be totally up to them. I hate seeing 8 against 5 but that is the way it is. Just to be fair the refs should have to don the opposing teams colors.

— Rudy the Attorney