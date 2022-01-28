UNLV hands Lobo women first loss in Mountain West

UNLV defeated the University of New Mexico women 85-79 Thursday night in the matchup of the Mountain West Conference’s two top basketball teams at Cox Pavilion.

It was a wild finish. UNM coach Mike Bradbury was called for a technical foul with 3.7 seconds left, racing out on the court in apparent protest of a non-call on the Lobos’ offensive possession while trailing 81-79. UNLV hit four straight free throws to ice it.

UNM fell to 17-5, 8-1 while UNLV improved to 16-4 and 8-1. The two teams are tied for first place in the league and have split their two meetings in the regular season, with the Lobos winning at home on Jan. 3.

