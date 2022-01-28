 UNLV hands Lobo women first loss in Mountain West - Albuquerque Journal

UNLV hands Lobo women first loss in Mountain West

By ABQJournal News Staff

UNLV defeated the University of New Mexico women 85-79 Thursday night in the matchup of the Mountain West Conference’s two top basketball teams at Cox Pavilion.

It was a wild finish. UNM coach Mike Bradbury was called for a technical foul with 3.7 seconds left, racing out on the court in apparent protest of a non-call on the Lobos’ offensive possession while trailing 81-79. UNLV hit four straight free throws to ice it.

UNM fell to 17-5, 8-1 while UNLV improved to 16-4 and 8-1. The two teams are tied for first place in the league and have split their two meetings in the regular season, with the Lobos winning at home on Jan. 3.

Check back here later and in Friday’s Journal print edition for a report by the Journal’s Ken Sickenger.

 


