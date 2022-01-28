 Española man scammed in $20,000 fraud - Albuquerque Journal

Española man scammed in $20,000 fraud

By Andy Stiny / Journal Staff Writer

An Española resident was scammed out of $20,000 in a Jamaican lottery fraud that promised millions of dollars and a new car.

The victim received a phone call Saturday from a man with a Jamaica number claiming to be David Anderson and saying he had won $2.1 million and a new car in a lottery, and needed to send a $7,000 deposit to receive the winnings, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said in a report.

After the money was sent, the man received another call, saying “the accounting department made a mistake” and that he had actually won $10 million and a new car, but needed to send another $13,000, which he did.

“When the money and car did not show up, the victim realized he had been scammed and reported this crime,” the report said.

The 64-year-old retired victim used his Bank of America account and prepaid Visa cards to transfer the funds.

A sheriff’s office detective contacted the victim Tuesday and while speaking to him on the phone, the victim received several more calls from the subject.

The male caller, with a heavy foreign accent, was placed on speaker so the detective could hear him, but hung up immediately when he learned law enforcement was on the call.

The area code was from Nevada, but when the officer called back, it went to a voicemail of a “text mail subscriber,” which are calls made via the internet.

The victim was advised not to answer any more calls from the subject and not to send any more money.

When contacted by the Journal on Wednesday, the victim declined comment.


