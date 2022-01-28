 Sandia Labs awarded for vet hires - Albuquerque Journal

Sandia Labs awarded for vet hires

By Journal Staff Report

Sandia National Laboratories was lauded recently for its hiring practices with a 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award by U.S. Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh.

It is one of 849 national recipients of the award. The program recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire and retain veterans, according to a news release.

bright spotSandia received a platinum designation – the highest category – for how the labs exhibited the unique contributions of veterans in the workplace through a long-term career and growth plan, using the skills veterans acquired through their service.

In 2020, Sandia hired 556 veterans and retained them for at least 12 months. In that same year, 10% of Sandia employees self-identified as veterans, according to the release.

“I am proud of our efforts to attract military veterans and help them continue their service to the nation at Sandia Labs,” said Laboratories Director James Peery in a statement. “Veterans are a vital part of our workforce, and this Department of Labor platinum award recognizes that great things come from working with members of the U.S. Armed Forces who have steadfastly served.”


