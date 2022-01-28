Prep basketball: Dominant fourth period lifts Volcano Vista over Rio Rancho

Rio Rancho certainly gave Volcano Vista plenty to think about for three quarters Thursday night.

Then the Hawks gave the sixth-ranked Rams a healthy dose of why they’re ranked No. 1 and undefeated.

Volcano Vista turned a close game into a runaway in the final eight minutes, and the Hawks turned back visiting Rio Rancho 60-41 in District 1-5A boys basketball.

This was a three-point game, 37-34, late in the third quarter.

“We just have a tough, pretty resilient team,” Hawks coach Greg Brown said. “The biggest thing you saw is it’s district play, district time. This is what we expect and this is what we are ready for.”

Ja’Kwon Hill, Kaden Valdez and freshman Kenyon Aguino combined for 16 of the 19 points in the fourth quarter for Volcano Vista (19-0, 3-0 in 1-5A). The 60 points tied a season low for the Hawks.

The Rams (12-7, 1-2) were down seven in the first minute of the fourth quarter, but Volcano Vista went on a 17-2 run over the next six minutes.

Kaden Valdez drilled a 3-pointer during that run, and Oscar McCoy and Aguino added 3s as well. Aguino finished with 13 points, seven in the fourth quarter.

Hill led Volcano Vista with 24 points, while Valdez, who was a valuable asset at the defensive end guarding Rio Rancho’s best player, Keagan Caton, scored 10 of his 12 after halftime.

“I think we kind of ran out of gas a little bit,” Rio Rancho coach Wally Salata said. “We have to find a way to play four quarters against a very good basketball team.”

Volcano Vista scored the game’s first 10 points, although the Rams had the final eight of the first quarter and trailed 13-10.

Rio Rancho assumed a brief lead in the second quarter, but late baskets by Hill and Valdez had the Hawks in front 26-22 at halftime.

Two of Volcano Vista’s four closest victories this season have been against Rio Rancho, even as both were double-digit wins (16 in the metro tournament, and then 19 on Thursday). All but one of the Hawks’ victories have been by at least 11 points, and 15 of the 19 wins have been by at least 20 points.

“We make sure going into the fourth quarter, that we outwork the other team,” said Hill. “That’s one of the biggest things we work on in practice, that we’re not fatigued at the end of the game.”

n Also Thursday night, No. 4 La Cueva came from behind at home to force overtime, then outscored No. 3 Atrisco Heritage 11-0 in the OT to post a 68-57 nondistrict vioctory over the Jaguars (15-3).

Ced Yates and Exodus Ayers combined for nine points in overtime for La Cueva (15-2).

VOLCANO VISTA 60, RIO RANCHO 41

RIO RANCHO (12-7, 1-2 in 1-5A): Andrew Sanchez 3, Mikey Wood 12, Jerry Archuleta 3, Keagan Caton 9, Jeremiah Morris 4, Jayden Johnson 8. Totals 16 4-4 41.

VOLCANO VISTA (19-0, 3-0): Kaden Valdez 12, Ja’Kwon Hill 24, Oscar McCoy 5, Kenyon Aguino 13, Sean Alter 6. Totals 23 8-11 60.

Rio Rancho 10 12 12 7 — 41

Volcano Vista 13 13 15 19 — 60

3-point goals: RR 5 (Wood 2, Caton, Archuleta, Sanchez); VV 6 (Valdez 2, Hill 2, McCoy, Aguino). Total fouls: RR 11; VV 13.