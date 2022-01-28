 Here, kitty: Bidens welcome cat named Willow to White House - Albuquerque Journal

Here, kitty: Bidens welcome cat named Willow to White House

By Darlene Superville / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have finally added the long-promised cat to their pet family.

Her name is Willow, and she’s a 2-year-old, green-eyed, gray and white farm cat from Pennsylvania.

“Willow is settling into the White House with her favorite toys, treats, and plenty of room to smell and explore,” said Michael LaRosa, the first lady’s spokesperson.

Jill Biden had said after Joe Biden was elected in November 2020 that they would bring a kitty to the White House, but her arrival had been delayed. Last month, the White House said the cat would come in January.

The first lady named Willow after her hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.

The short-haired tabby made quite an impression on Jill Biden after jumping up on stage and interrupting her remarks during a 2020 campaign stop in Pennsylvania, LaRosa said.

“Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden,” he said.

The White House hasn’t had a feline resident since India, President George W. Bush’s cat.

Willow joins Commander, a German shepherd puppy Joe Biden introduced in December as a birthday gift from the president’s brother James Biden and his wife, Sara.

The Bidens had two other German shepherds, Champ and Major, at the White House before Commander.

But Major, a 3-year-old rescue dog, started behaving aggressively after he arrived in January 2021, including a pair of biting incidents. The White House had said Major was still adjusting to his new home, and he was sent back to the Bidens’ Delaware home for training.

The Bidens, after consulting with dog trainers, animal behaviorists and veterinarians, decided to follow the experts’ collective recommendation and send Major to live in a quieter environment with family friends, LaRosa said last month.

Champ died in June at age 13.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Roethlisberger retires at 39: Time to 'hang up my ...
More News
Ben Roethlisberger didn't play football like ... Ben Roethlisberger didn't play football like a quarterback. Not today's quarterback anyway. He didn't run from contact as much as he welcomed it. The ...
2
Lawyer who quit Legislature rebuked for campaign misconduct
Around the Region
The Arizona judge who presides over ... The Arizona judge who presides over attorney discipline matters has signed a formal reprimand of a lawyer and former state legislator for unprofessional conduct ...
3
Arizona utility regulators again reject clean energy rules
Around the Region
Arizona's utility regulators have rejected new ... Arizona's utility regulators have rejected new rules that would have drastically boosted the use of renewable energy for the second time in a year, ...
4
FBI investigating assault on Border Patrol agent near Naco
Around the Region
The FBI reportedly is investigating the ... The FBI reportedly is investigating the assault of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona. Tucson TV station KOLD said the assault occurred ...
5
Man sought in fatal shooting of Houston-area deputy arrested
Around the Region
A 51-year-old man who had been ... A 51-year-old man who had been on the run after being accused of fatally shooting a Houston-area deputy during a traffic stop this past ...
6
Report: Ex-prisons boss drank tequila before standoff
Around the Region
Former Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan ... Former Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan had already consumed a half bottle of tequila by the time officers responded to a call nearly three ...
7
Arizona marks 2 years since state's first COVID-19 case
Around the Region
As some expressed cautious optimism that ... As some expressed cautious optimism that Arizona's surge of COVID-19 will soon peak, public health experts, overworked health care workers and former Arizona State ...
8
Sheriff's office: Hiker killed in fall while taking photo
Around the Region
A hiker camping on a peak ... A hiker camping on a peak in the Superstition Mountains east of metro Phoenix was found dead after apparently slipping while taking a photo ...
9
Prosecutors slam Colorado trucker's reduced prison sentence
Around the Region
The reduction of a 110-year prison ... The reduction of a 110-year prison sentence to 10 years by Colorado's governor for a trucker convicted of killing four people in a fiery ...