 Tucson air base could deploy troops if Ukraine is invaded - Albuquerque Journal

Tucson air base could deploy troops if Ukraine is invaded

By Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson is one of several military installations the Department of Defense has identified as having troops that could be deployed if Russian forces invade Ukraine.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby made the announcement during a news conference Thursday in Washington.

Some units from Davis-Monthan are among the 8,500 troops placed on heightened preparedness for deployment should Russia invade Ukraine.

Other military installations with units put on heightened preparedness include Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Campbell in Kentucky, Fort Carson in Colorado, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Polk in Louisiana, Robins Air Force Base, Fort Stewart in Georgia and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

Kirby said the units include medical support, aviation support, logistics support and combat formations.

Department of Defense officials said they are monitoring the buildup of forces in the western part of Russia and in Belarus.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Spa owner fought back in robbery
ABQnews Seeker
Friend says gunfire was shootout victim's ... Friend says gunfire was shootout victim's last resort
2
Hydrogen bill hits roadblock in first hearing
ABQnews Seeker
After six-hour debate, House committee tables ... After six-hour debate, House committee tables the measure
3
NM lawmakers eye $50M for nursing shortage
ABQnews Seeker
State faces a shortage of 6,200 ... State faces a shortage of 6,200 registered nurses, according to a UNM report issued last year
4
Rio Rancho police fatally shoot man during domestic incident
ABQnews Seeker
Officers tried employing nonlethal force before ... Officers tried employing nonlethal force before firing on knife-wielding man
5
Smith's, union extend talks as deadline looms
ABQnews Seeker
If agreement cannot be reached by ... If agreement cannot be reached by Feb. 5, workers will vote on strike action
6
Española man scammed in $20,000 fraud
ABQnews Seeker
Caller told him he had won ... Caller told him he had won $10M in a Jamaican lottery, but had to send money first
7
Cases top 5,000 as local governments push home testing ...
ABQnews Seeker
Distributors are prioritizing the most vulnerable ... Distributors are prioritizing the most vulnerable areas
8
ABQ man caught smuggling clandestine meat across border
ABQnews Seeker
The only thing missing was the ... The only thing missing was the bread. An Albuquerque man was caught trying to smuggle a bunch of Mexican bologna - hidden beneath chip ...
9
'Oppenheimer' to film in New Mexico this year
ABQnews Seeker
Casting calls start this weekend in ... Casting calls start this weekend in Santa Fe and Los Alamos
10
Ortiz-Wertheim to take infrastructure post
ABQnews Seeker
Bianca Ortiz-Wertheim is leaving her post ... Bianca Ortiz-Wertheim is leaving her post as a Cabinet secretary to take on a new role overseeing the deluge of federal infrastructure funds arriving ...