 DPS: 2 killed in wrong-way crash on metro Phoenix freeway - Albuquerque Journal

DPS: 2 killed in wrong-way crash on metro Phoenix freeway

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. — A wrong-way crash Friday morning on a freeway on the west side of metro Phoenix killed two people, authorities said.

The head-on crash involving two vehicles occurred at about 4 a.m. on southbound lanes of the Loop 303, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Video showed a car and a pickup truck with severe front-end damage.

No identities were released, and the DPS said cause of the crash was under investigation.

The freeway’s southbound lanes were reopened after being closed at the accident scene at Bethany Home Road for about four hours while authorities investigated the crash and removed debris.

Strong winds hindered the investigation, prompting detectives to position their vehicles to shield the scene as they looked for evidence, azfamily.com reported.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Spa owner fought back in robbery
ABQnews Seeker
Friend says gunfire was shootout victim's ... Friend says gunfire was shootout victim's last resort
2
Hydrogen bill hits roadblock in first hearing
ABQnews Seeker
After six-hour debate, House committee tables ... After six-hour debate, House committee tables the measure
3
NM lawmakers eye $50M for nursing shortage
ABQnews Seeker
State faces a shortage of 6,200 ... State faces a shortage of 6,200 registered nurses, according to a UNM report issued last year
4
Rio Rancho police fatally shoot man during domestic incident
ABQnews Seeker
Officers tried employing nonlethal force before ... Officers tried employing nonlethal force before firing on knife-wielding man
5
Smith's, union extend talks as deadline looms
ABQnews Seeker
If agreement cannot be reached by ... If agreement cannot be reached by Feb. 5, workers will vote on strike action
6
Española man scammed in $20,000 fraud
ABQnews Seeker
Caller told him he had won ... Caller told him he had won $10M in a Jamaican lottery, but had to send money first
7
Cases top 5,000 as local governments push home testing ...
ABQnews Seeker
Distributors are prioritizing the most vulnerable ... Distributors are prioritizing the most vulnerable areas
8
ABQ man caught smuggling clandestine meat across border
ABQnews Seeker
The only thing missing was the ... The only thing missing was the bread. An Albuquerque man was caught trying to smuggle a bunch of Mexican bologna - hidden beneath chip ...
9
'Oppenheimer' to film in New Mexico this year
ABQnews Seeker
Casting calls start this weekend in ... Casting calls start this weekend in Santa Fe and Los Alamos
10
Ortiz-Wertheim to take infrastructure post
ABQnews Seeker
Bianca Ortiz-Wertheim is leaving her post ... Bianca Ortiz-Wertheim is leaving her post as a Cabinet secretary to take on a new role overseeing the deluge of federal infrastructure funds arriving ...