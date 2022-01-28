DPS: 2 killed in wrong-way crash on metro Phoenix freeway

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. — A wrong-way crash Friday morning on a freeway on the west side of metro Phoenix killed two people, authorities said.

The head-on crash involving two vehicles occurred at about 4 a.m. on southbound lanes of the Loop 303, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Video showed a car and a pickup truck with severe front-end damage.

No identities were released, and the DPS said cause of the crash was under investigation.

The freeway’s southbound lanes were reopened after being closed at the accident scene at Bethany Home Road for about four hours while authorities investigated the crash and removed debris.

Strong winds hindered the investigation, prompting detectives to position their vehicles to shield the scene as they looked for evidence, azfamily.com reported.