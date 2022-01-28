Montana weighs wolf hunt limits; 23 from Yellowstone killed

BILLINGS, Mont. — State wildlife commissioners are considering if gray wolf hunting and trapping should continue in areas bordering Yellowstone National Park after 23 of the animals roamed from the park and were killed over the past several months, primarily in Montana.

Park officials have urged Montnana to suspend hunting along the park’s border to avoid long-term harm to its world-renowned wolf packs. The predators were restored to the U.S. northern Rock Mountains more than 25 years ago after being decimated last century.

Urged by Republican lawmakers, hunters and ranchers, Montana and Idaho last year loosened hunting and trapping rules for wolves. Montana also eliminated longstanding limits that had allowed only a few to be killed annually in areas bordering the park.

Gov. Greg Gianforte told Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly in a recent letter that once a wolf exits the park and enters Montana it may be killed under state rules.

But those rules also allow the state’s fish and wildlife commission to review hunting seasons if harvest levels reach a certain threshold. For southwestern Montana, including areas bordering the park, that threshold has nearly been met.

Commissioners on Friday will weigh whether to let hunting and trapping continue or make changes to a wolf season scheduled to run through March 15.