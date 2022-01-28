Garcia confirmed to run general services

SANTA FE — The state Senate confirmed the appointment of General Services Secretary John A. Garcia on Wednesday without opposition.

Garcia joined Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration after serving as executive vice president of the Home Builders Association of Central New Mexico.

He also served as a Cabinet secretary under then-Republican Gov. Gary Johnson.

“His background is as a person who gets things done,” Sen. Martin Hickey, D-Albuquerque, said as he introduced Garcia.

He was confirmed 33-0 to lead the General Services Department, which oversees state purchasing, state buildings and the state vehicle fleet.

Garcia makes about $158,000 a year, the standard rate for Cabinet secretaries.

“The services that the General Services Department provides to other departments and agencies are critical to the success of state government,” Garcia said in a written statement. “I am committed to GSD’s mission of making those services the best they can be.”