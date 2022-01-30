NM’s pro-democracy voting rights act could set a shining example

If 2020 and 2021 taught us anything, it is that threats to democracy are alive and well and it’s up to state legislatures to pass voting rights bills to protect our freedom to vote and maintain the integrity of our elections. In 2021 alone, 19 states passed 34 restrictive voting laws, severely restricting access to the polls. But New Mexico is better than that – in fact, we deserve better than that. And while we await the passage of federal voting rights legislation, New Mexico has the opportunity to, once again, set an example for state-level voting rights.

In 2019, New Mexico took an important step to modernize our state’s elections by passing and implementing Senate Bill 672, which included front-end automatic voter registration and same-day voter registration. We’re moving in the right direction, but we still have work to do. SB 8, the New Mexico Voting Rights Act, is the next step we must take to ensure New Mexico continues to reform our elections and guarantee the right to vote for all eligible New Mexicans.

The proposed bill will not only upgrade our automatic voter registration system but also expand the capabilities of online voter registration, restore voting rights to formerly incarcerated New Mexicans, enhance protections for Native voters and improve our current system for mail voting. Exercising our constitutional right to vote is the most impactful tool New Mexicans have to support legislation that works for the people, not against them.

In the face of the dangerous, restrictive and anti-voter laws we’ve seen passed in other states, it’s time for New Mexico to step up and show the country how democracy can bring us together, not drive us apart.

While other states are pushing anti-voter policies, New Mexico is showing the rest of the country that moving policies that strengthen our democracy and protect our freedom to vote can be done. Passing SB 8, the New Mexico Voting Rights Act, is the best way to do just that. This comprehensive bill will not only better serve New Mexico’s marginalized populations, but it will also enfranchise previously underserved communities and ensure every eligible voter’s right to vote is protected.

Every aspect of SB 8, the New Mexico Voting Rights Act, was drafted with New Mexicans in mind.

The proposed bill includes expanding on the Native American Voting Rights Act, which would foster collaboration between tribal leaders and election clerks, standardize early voting on tribal lands, and guarantee much-needed resources for polling places and secure ballot drop boxes for our state’s 23 tribes and pueblos. On top of expanding on the Native American Voting Rights Act, the New Mexico Voting Rights Act works to restore the voting rights of individuals that have been previously incarcerated. Restoring voting rights for previously incarcerated New Mexicans is an effective way to re-integrate them as active and engaged citizens of our state. As it stands, an overwhelming number of the people stripped of their right to vote are Hispanic and people of color. Our government has a responsibility to address all discrimination in the way our policies and systems are implemented to build a more inclusive democracy in our state.

Additionally, the proposed legislation will make critical updates to our voter registration system, moving from a front-end AVR system to a back-end system. Not only will this help to overall expand ballot access to communities across the state, but it will also increase the security and accuracy of our registration system. Back-end AVR has the ability to register more eligible voters than front-end. According to a recent study conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California in partnership with USC and the Goldman School of Public Policy, back-end AVR has been proven to increase voter turnout by 3.3% as compared to 1.1% in states using front-end AVR – adding up to thousands of additional eligible voters actively participating in our elections and casting ballots.

And the New Mexico Voting Rights Act doesn’t stop there. The bill also includes enfranchising 16-year-old individuals to vote in local elections such as school board and city council, governing bodies that directly affect the current and future lives of young adults in our community.

As the fate of voting rights across the country grows increasingly uncertain, it is more important than ever to pass SB 8. It is time to make investments in ourselves, the community and the state of New Mexico and set the precedent for the future of voting rights everywhere. In the Land of Enchantment, the New Mexico Voting Rights Act will make our democracy not just the best it can be, but the best it should be.