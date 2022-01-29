NM reports 5,291 virus cases, 26 deaths

COVID-19 case counts remained high Friday in New Mexico as the state continues to grapple with the omicron variant.

But the past week’s daily numbers are lower than reports from last week, when the state set new case records three days in a row.

The New Mexico Department of Health reported 5,291 new COVID-19 virus cases Friday and 26 additional deaths.

The state’s seven-day virus test positivity rate is at 30.1%.

Bernalillo County reported the most new cases on Friday, with 1,305.

The Health Department encourages people who test positive for the virus with an at-home test kit to report the result on the state’s website: covid-positive-home-test.doh.nm.gov.

There are 673 people in New Mexico hospitalized with the virus, up slightly from 633 a week ago.

The 26 virus deaths pushed the state’s death toll to 6,417 people since the pandemic began.

Twenty of the reported virus deaths occurred recently, and six happened more than 30 days ago.

The individuals who died ranged in age from their 30s to their 90s.

The City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are distributing free at-home COVID-19 test kits at dozens of community centers and libraries.

A list of distribution sites and times is available at cabq.gov and bernco.gov.