Editorial: Rebuttable presumption is just part of a larger crime-fighting puzzle

The vast majority of suspects released from jail pending trial in Bernalillo County appear in court when scheduled, and only a fraction end up reoffending while on pretrial release.

Those are the conclusions of a study conducted by University of New Mexico researchers that looked at the more than 10,000 cases of pretrial releases in Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court and Second Judicial District Court from July 2017 through March 2020.

But the study also showed that in 13 cases, suspects not only reoffended, they were charged with a first-degree felony. That translates into on average, every two to three months, someone released from jail pending trial was arrested in Bernalillo County for committing murder, kidnapping, armed robbery or rape.

You know the cases.

There’s the murder of UNM baseball player Jackson Weller. Weller’s killer, Darian Bashir, was on pretrial release for two other alleged shooting incidents when he shot and killed Weller outside a Nob Hill nightclub in May 2019.

More recently there was the shooting death of Devon Trey Heyborne in April. The 22-year-old pilot school student was allegedly killed by 18-year-old Devin Munford, who had been on pretrial release after his arrest for shooting a pistol from a car. The district attorney tried to keep Munford locked up until trial, but District Court Judge Clara Moran let Munford out on bond and an ankle bracelet — which wasn’t even being monitored when Munford reportedly stepped out of his approved zone and shot Heyborne twice with a shotgun at Heyborne’s apartment.

“In my heart I feel that if Devon’s killer was actually being monitored or detained before his trial, my son would still be alive,” Angel Alire wrote in a guest column published in the Journal on Oct. 3. “I feel let down by our system and by our state.”

Public defenders correctly point out that too many defendants spend months in jail only to have their cases dismissed — often derailing their lives.

Still, over a period of the 33 months covered in the UNM study, more than 450 cases involved arrests for new violent criminal activity ranging from domestic violence to stalking to involuntary manslaughter.

The proposed changes to today’s pretrial release system would have kept many of those defendants behind bars until trial. That’s because prosecutors are tasked with not only showing a defendant is dangerous, but that no conditions of release would keep the community safe. It’s a bar that’s proven to be too high.

The public gets it. A Journal poll in October found 77% of likely city voters support changing the law to make it easier to keep violent criminals behind bars pending trial.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, gets it.

Rep. Marian Matthews, D-Albuquerque, and a retired lawyer and deputy attorney general in New Mexico, is sponsoring a pretrial detention reform bill backed by the governor. It would create a presumption of dangerousness for defendants charged with certain violent crimes — a presumption defense attorneys could rebut with evidence and mitigating circumstances.

The legislation has faced bipartisan skepticism. In a two-hour committee hearing Friday, it ultimately cleared the House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee on a 7-2 vote. While still voicing concerns, four Democrats and three Republicans voted to advance the bill to the House Judiciary Committee. The two dissenting votes came from Democratic Reps. Daymon Ely of Corrales and Gail Chasey of Albuquerque — both attorneys. Critics like Ely and Chasey argue the changes could be challenged in court and end up being ruled unconstitutional. Yet the sponsor, the governor and attorney general (all lawyers and all Democrats, by the way) don’t question it.

And Matthews has said she is amenable to amendments to address some lawmakers’ concerns.

Second Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez, a former federal prosecutor, notes federal courts already have rebuttable presumption and the bedrock principle of innocent until proven guilty stands.

“The federal Bail Reform Act of 1984 has included rebuttable presumptions since its inception,” Torrez told the Journal. “No court has held that these rebuttable presumptions are unconstitutional.”

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, as a judge in 1985, authored an opinion for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit upholding the constitutionality of rebuttable presumptions.

“And every federal circuit that has addressed the issue since, including the Tenth Circuit in which New Mexico sits, has followed Justice Breyer’s analysis,” Torrez said.

The goal of rebuttable presumption isn’t to lock more people up; it’s to lock up those defendants who pose an unacceptable risk to the community.

This is not a panacea for solving our crime problem. It is simply one more tool. A recent Legislative Finance Committee report identifies other issues it says have a greater impact on crime rates. Reforming pretrial release is just part of a larger crime-fighting puzzle — but an important one.

The governor correctly wants to put a wedge in our criminal justice system’s revolving door. She and other reform supporters face tough opposition, and will need to work together to make that happen. Meanwhile, family members of crime victims are watching.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.