 Police arrest third suspect in 2021 homicide - Albuquerque Journal

Police arrest third suspect in 2021 homicide

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Elijah Tafoya (APD)

Detectives nabbed a third suspect in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old during a drug robbery last April at a West Side park.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said Elijah Tafoya was arrested Friday in the April 21 death of Ryan Saavedra Jr. He is charged with attempted robbery and conspiracy in the case.

Two other suspects, Arianna Hawkins, 19, and Christian Benson, 22, are being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center. The alleged shooter Domminick Mullen, 21, and Ajole Guzman, 19, are still on the loose.

Authorities said the five set up a deal over social media to buy fentanyl pills from Saavedra Jr., intending to rob him, and Mullen shot him multiple times at Westgate Heights Park. Saavedra Jr. was brought to the hospital by his girlfriend, where he was pronounced dead.


