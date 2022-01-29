UNM athletes make the grade during 2021-22 first semester

University of New Mexico student-athletes recorded a 3.29 overall grade-point average for the 2021 fall semester, marking the 27th straight semester that the Lobos have turned in at least a 3.0 GPA, UNM athletics announced on Friday.

The UNM women’s golf team turned in the best GPA for the semester at 3.93. The program has been the Academic National Champion in women’s golf three straight years.

UNM women’s tennis (3.70 GPA), two-time defending Mountain West champion women’s soccer (3.68) and track & field/cross country (3.58) each surpassed the 3.5 GPA mark.

The UNM men’s golf team recorded the top GPA with a 3.61, and men’s tennis recorded a 3.54.

Overall, 59 student-athletes recorded a 4.0 or higher GPA and 288 recorded a 3.0 or higher GPA.

UNM’s female student-athletes turned in a 3.54 GPA, the 23rd straight semester with at least a 3.4 GPA and the seventh straight with a 3.5 GPA.

UNM’s male student-athletes had a 3.05 GPA, the 20th semester in the last 21 with at least a 3.0 GPA.