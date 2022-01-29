New Mexico eyes Abiquiu Reservoir for emergency water storage

New Mexico is pursuing an emergency request to use Abiquiu Reservoir for Rio Grande water storage as El Vado Dam undergoes extensive repairs, water officials said Wednesday.

Chris Shaw, an attorney for the Interstate Stream Commission, said the state requested a “deviation of normal operations at Abiquiu” last month from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates the dam and reservoir in Rio Arriba County.

The state usually stores native Rio Grande water in El Vado Reservoir for irrigation, endangered species habitat and interstate compact deliveries.

But El Vado repairs starting this spring will limit the reservoir’s storage capacity for several years.

“We’re doing this because we believe the ability to store Rio Grande water at some other reservoir, any other reservoir, during this period is urgent,” Shaw said.

Abiquiu fits the bill as a replacement because federal law allows agencies to use the reservoir for Rio Grande storage and irrigation releases.

New Mexico must deliver a certain amount of Rio Grande water each year to Elephant Butte Reservoir under a compact with Colorado and Texas.

The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District shortened the irrigation season by two months in 2021 to help meet those obligations.

But New Mexico still fell short by about 10 billion gallons, said ISC director Rolf Schmidt-Petersen.

“That actually is a pretty surprising outcome, given the very significant efforts that were done on the river this past year to keep water flowing downstream,” he said. “Our staff is still trying to analyze and understand why we didn’t get the kind of runoff (into the river) from summer rains in the Middle Valley that we’ve seen in previous years.”

New Mexico now owes as much as 130,000 acre-feet, or about 42 billion gallons, to downstream users.

The compact requires that New Mexico keep an amount of water equivalent to that debit in storage for release to Elephant Butte in the fall.

Use of Abiquiu would allow the state to store the debit water while also maintaining a supply for summer irrigation.

The Legislative Finance Committee has recommended $2 million in special appropriations to the ISC for river channel improvements to get more water to Elephant Butte.

“We want to do that in a way that avoids catastrophic or very severe farming losses to farmers in the Middle Valley,” Schmidt-Petersen said.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.